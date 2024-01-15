What happened to Eric on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’ Explained

Eric Forrester, masterfully portrayed by the talented actor John McCook, has been an indispensable figure on The Bold and The Beautiful since the show’s inception in 1987. However, in December, Eric’s fate took a horrific turn.

Eric’s journey through the series has been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by numerous romantic entanglements, formidable business struggles, and gripping family drama. There have also been numerous rumors that John McCook is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, worrying viewers even more after Eric’s unfortunate December incident.

What exactly happened to Eric? His collapse and coma explained

Eric’s character, a beacon of strength in the Forrester family, has weathered his fair share of ups and downs, confronting challenges in his personal life and as a prominent business tycoon. However, a cloud of illness often has loomed over Eric, manifested in shaky hands, bouts of coughing up blood, and forgetfulness. Moreover, recent revelations have disclosed that Eric is sick with cancer.

The storyline took a dramatic turn in the December episode when Eric suffered a heart attack, plunging him into a coma. As the plot unfolded, it was shockingly revealed that he had been poisoned. Faced with the aftermath of a precarious medical procedure, Ridge, Eric’s son, finds himself at a crossroads, compelled to make a decision that could reshape his father’s life. Should Eric pass away, a fierce battle for control over the company is inevitable. On the flip side, if he survives, the aftermath of the experimental surgery suggests he will likely grapple with significant health challenges.

An experimental surgery that rocked viewers

Ridge opts for the experimental treatment, a risky gamble. As the Forrester family braces for an uncertain future, Dr. Finnegan and Bridget mobilize all efforts to support Eric during his surgery. The two devise an experimental treatment plan with the potential to save Eric’s life, but their endeavors take a perilous turn as Eric starts bleeding internally. Thankfully, Bridget was able to stop the bleeding and close up the surgery. They put Eric on a respiratory ventilator as he is unable to breathe on his own. After a while, they decide to take him off the ventilator and trust in Eric’s will to live.

Will Eric recover?

The surgery proved successful, marking a turning point in Eric’s tumultuous health saga. A Christmas miracle also unfolded as Eric emerged from his coma, with his first words to his family being a heartwarming “Merry Christmas.” The resilience of Eric Forrester’s character and the unexpected twists in his health journey continue to captivate audiences, ensuring his enduring legacy on The Bold and The Beautiful. Not much more has been shown of Eric since then, but the audience expects him to take some time off work and family matters to recover his health in the hospital.