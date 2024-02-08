From ever-functional family feuds, over-the-top crimes committed, and a whirlwind of unimaginable chaos, there’s absolutely no denying the degree of impact and influence Showtime’s Shameless built during its initial run. Not only that, but the captivating drama series introduced eagle-eyed viewers to a lengthy string of characters — some good and some bad — with Fiona Gallagher being one of the most intriguing characters in the show.

Portrayed by Emmy Rossum, Fiona is introduced in the series in the pilot episode as the eldest daughter of Frank and Monica Gallagher, although her relationship with both parents is undoubtedly estranged and often explored throughout the series. Early on, viewers soon learn that Fiona serves as the primary caregiver and guardian of her younger siblings, seeing as both of her parents struggle with severe addiction.

As the series went on, however, it was notable how much Fiona’s character had shifted — leading to a fair amount of viewers liking her less and less over the seasons. And yet, questions are still asked as to why exactly Fiona/Emmy made her departure from the beloved series.

What happened to Fiona in Shameless?

Image via Showtime

By the time season 9 rolled around, Fiona had undoubtedly been through the wringer — with both good times and bad times taking a tremendous toll on her. From finding out her boyfriend had a secret wife and child to going absolutely broke, Fiona’s time in Shameless was at an all-time high of frustration and destruction. With that said, she eventually decided it was time to pick herself up off the ground and go create a new life for herself somewhere else. This decision, of course, shouldn’t be considered as selfish, seeing as Fiona had taken care of her entire family for most of her life up until that point.

In real life, Emmy Rossum, like most performers, was interested in furthering her career and branching out to take on a new role. The show did manage to continue for a while after Rossum’s exit, but there’s certainly no denying that her departure left a considerable void in the series — especially seeing as fans were familiar with the character from the very beginning.