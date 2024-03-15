Premiering back in 2012 and still going strong over a decade later — with spin-offs like Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Chicago P.D. as well — Chicago Fire has had a total of 245 episodes. Because of this, we have seen several fan favorite characters come and go on the American drama series, with one of the most notable being the one and only Gabby Dawson.

Serving as a paramedic on Ambulance 61 and the former candidate of Truck 81 — as well as the wife of Matthew Casey — Dawson was a main character in seasons 1 through 6, a guest star in seasons 7 and 8, and gone from the series entirely in seasons 9 through 12. Because of this, fans of Chicago Fire — especially those who might have skipped a season or two along the way — have just one burning question: Where did she go?

What happened to Gabby Dawson on Chicago Fire?

In season 6, Gabby Dawson and Matthew Casey get divorced as soon as she is assigned to Puerto Rico to help give medical attention to those in need after a hurricane. While fans were hopeful that her exit was temporary, Dawson went back to Chicago in season 7 to gather her belongings and make her move to Puerto Rico permanent, prior to stepping away from the series altogether.

As for why she left Chicago Fire, Monica Raymund — the actress who plays Gabby Dawson — had completed her six-year contract, and she wanted to explore new opportunities:

“I mean, I’ve given six years of my life to that show and created a family there, so it was a bit like a dismemberment… When the season wrapped, [Showrunner Derek Haas] called me like, ‘So, you’re not really leaving,’ and I was like, ‘Derek, honey, I love you, but I’ve got to go.'”

While Dawson is greatly missed on our television screens, fans can still watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on NBC, as well as the next day on Peacock.