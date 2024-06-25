What happened to Ken Barlow in ‘Coronation Street?’

Coronation Street is the longest running TV soap in the world, and a staple of British television since 1960. The beloved drama still sees millions tune in weekly to find out what’s going on in the lives of the Weatherfield residents.

Recommended Videos

William Roache took on the role of Ken Barlow at the very beginning of the show’s run when he was 28 years old, and for 64 years he has kept up with him, and still plays Ken to this day at the age of 92. His commitment to the role has seen him get a spot in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest serving actor in a continuous role. He also received an OBE from King Charles for service to acting. So it’s safe to say there are millions of Brits out there who adore him.

Ken Barlow has been named UK’s fourth sexiest man of 2024 pic.twitter.com/AKAgxgwP47 — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) May 18, 2024

So naturally, being around from the very start, Ken Barlow has become a staple of the British soap. When People think of Coronation Street, they think of Ken Barlow. But the times are a-changin’, and Roache is in his nineties now, so you’d think he would want to retire. But what’s going to happen to Ken? Have his recent storylines indicated that an exit is imminent?

What happened to Ken Barlow?

In one of the most recent storylines, viewers saw the fan favorite character take a nasty tumble down a set of stairs, leaving him bleeding and needing treatment in the hospital. The aftermath of the incident left him dependent on others, and there are concerns that he will need to be constantly cared for, something that Ken finds incredibly frustrating.

There was some worry that this could lead to the actor’s exit from the show in the form of a dramatic death. Dramatic deaths are something that Coronation Street is known for, but after 64 years in his iconic role, would that really be the way to send him off? Thankfully, the writers didn’t go with that option, and so Ken lives to spend another day on the famous cobbles, although he’s certainly a little worse for wear.

What does this mean for Ken’s future?

Some fans of the show think that the writers should kill the character off, not necessarily in a dramatic way, but in a way that’s tasteful and acknowledges everything Ken has brought to the show over more than six decades. On the Coronation Street subreddit, fans discussed whether an in-show passing would be better than having him die off-screen after William Roache either has to retire, or passes away himself. Some were doubtful that the actor would be able to quit, as he allegedly has a tendency to spend money as fast as he earns it.

Despite being well over retirement age, it doesn’t look like Roache is planning on quitting — or not anytime soon, anyway. According to an article from Yahoo! Movies, the actor wants “to be 100 and still working on ­Coronation Street.” He also signed a contract with ITV (the channel airing the show) for another year at least back in December, so whatever happens, we know Ken is sticking around for a while longer yet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy