What happened to Lucky on ‘General Hospital?’ Explained

General Hospital fans have been buzzing about Lucky Spencer’s latest storyline, and for good reason. His return to Port Charles has been anything but smooth– it’s been filled with danger, drama, and emotional reunions, and just about everything that’s made GH a classic. But beyond the twists in his storyline, viewers were hit with an unmissable change involving Lucky. So, what’s the deal with Lucky’s latest shake-up, and how does his return impact the storyline?

Lucky’s current storyline on General Hospital

Cyrus has come to put an end to Elizabeth and Lucky's investigation. Will he succeed?

A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RebeccaLHerbst pic.twitter.com/fMOZii2BGr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 19, 2025

Lucky’s return to Port Charles hasn’t been smooth sailing. Since coming back, he’s found himself wrapped up in a dangerous mystery involving Cyrus Renault. While investigating a series of suspicious deaths with Elizabeth Webber, the two discover a couple of boxes in the trash—one labeled “Paul Damascus,” which Elizabeth believes is an alias for Cyrus. One of the boxes contains digitalis, a drug linked to multiple patient deaths. Determined to get justice for the victims, Elizabeth takes her findings to Anna Devane.

Meanwhile, Lucky attempts to rebuild his fractured relationship with his son, Aiden. However, Aiden is hesitant to let his father back into his life, still hurt over the way Lucky abandoned Elizabeth in the past. After introducing Lucky to his friend Tobias, Aiden heads off to a skating event, leaving Lucky and Elizabeth alone. In a heartfelt moment, Lucky reassures Elizabeth that she isn’t alone anymore, and the two share a kiss. But just when it seems like things might be looking up, Cyrus suddenly appears after Lucky leaves. The scene takes a chilling turn when gunshots ring out, leaving Elizabeth’s fate uncertain.

Lucky’s surprising recast

Lucky Spencer has been a fan favorite ever since he was introduced in 1993 as the son of legendary couple Luke and Laura Spencer. Over the years, the character has undergone multiple recasts, with Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan stepping into the role at different points. However, Jonathan Jackson’s portrayal remains the most iconic, and his return in 2024 thrilled longtime viewers. As of the Feb. 18, 2025, episode, Guy Wilson has taken over the role temporarily. While the show hasn’t given an official reason for the change, it’s likely due to scheduling conflicts for Jackson. The good news is that it’s just a short-term change, as Jackson is expected to return by the end of the month. So fans can collectively breathe a sigh of relief!

Also, if Wilson’s face looks familiar, that’s because he’s no stranger to daytime drama. He previously played Will Horton on Days of Our Lives from 2014 to 2015, taking over the role from Chandler Massey. During his time in Salem, Will married Sonny Kiriakis and later became a victim of the infamous Necktie Killer.

But most surprising of all, is that Wilson himself also has a past connection to General Hospital. Back in 2006, he guest-starred as a teenage version of Luke Spencer, Lucky’s dad, in a fantasy sequence with Tracy Quartermaine, which means he’s played both father and son. Beyond the soap world, he’s appeared in popular TV shows like Castle, NCIS, Bones, Breaking Bad, Rizzoli & Isles, and Bosch: Legacy. Nonetheless, with Guy Wilson only temporarily taking over the role, Jonathan Jackson’s return is right around the corner, and General Hospital fans won’t have to wait too long.

