Margaret from My 600-lb life
Photo via TLC
Category:
TV

What happened to Margaret on ‘My 600-Lb Life?’

Is continuing life as a success story or has erased all the progress she made?
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: May 31, 2024 12:58 pm

TLC’s My 600-lb Life doesn’t have a clean track record, what with the many lawsuits it has faced over the years and the controversies it riled up, but it did give many lives the needed nudge. Janine Mueler from season 6 is now an executive for Paparazzi Accessories, Samantha Mason became a TikTok influencer, etc. But, what about Margaret Johnson?

Recommended Videos

Unlike her contemporaries, Margaret has not been boasting about things like her weight loss journey post the show or how her career is blooming after being a My 600-lb Life participant. Her social media presence is pretty much non-existent, making it next to impossible to find out how she has been doing since season 10 wrapped up. But there are certain sources who have shares updates about her life after the significant progress she made during the show.

The TLC show, which marked Margaret’s reality TV debut, saw her entering her episode in 2022 at more than 700 pounds. She faced many hurdles, including many physical — she was hospitalized since she was having trouble breathing and was afraid it was a heart attack — and emotional struggles (sharing how being subjected to verbal abuse by her father as a child is responsible for her over-reliance on food) to lose weight.

“Margaret’s life at 700 pounds is in need of a jump start. At age 35, she is a mama’s girl. Now, it’s time for Margaret to get out of bed, overcome her food addiction and break away from the comfort of her mother so she can finally live her life.”

IMDb‘s description of the episode


But the show’s constant surgeon, Dr. Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now, disregarded her concerns, calling the sudden dip in her health coming from infection and put her on a strict diet plus medicines, which allowed Margaret to drop enough pounds that she soon qualified but ultimately shed enough pounds to qualify for the next step of her journey — getting a gastric bypass surgery.

In a period of 12 months, Margaret lost 236 pounds. But the progress was temporary.

When she made a reappearance in the spin-off, My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, she had gained weight again, jumping to 548 pounds, and admitted that she was emotionally and mentally more exhausted than ever. 

“I’m physically here, but emotionally I’m checked out. I had an emotional breakdown. I hurt in the leg. I’m getting a cellulitis infection again. I feel like nobody cares about me. Nobody loves me.”

Given the downward slide in her status, Dr. Now and Margaret’s mother renewed their focus on her health — she was admitted to the hospital to keep an eye on her nutrition progress and her mother enforced a stricter schedule for her diet — allowing her to reach a new high of 463 pounds.

Where is Margaret from My 600-lb Life now?

As we said, Margaret is on Facebook but is not very active and hasn’t shared any details about her life, but the recent pictures of her she has uploaded on the platform seem to confirm that she continues to be one of the rare success stories of the TLC reality TV show.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Complete cast of ‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’
The cast of the reality TV, ‘The McBee Dynasty’ in a promotional photo for season 1
The cast of the reality TV, ‘The McBee Dynasty’ in a promotional photo for season 1
The cast of the reality TV, ‘The McBee Dynasty’ in a promotional photo for season 1
Category: TV
TV
Complete cast of ‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 31, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Angela and Michael still together?
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Angela and Michael still together?
Bethany Gemmell and others Bethany Gemmell and others May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Mamie Laverock?
Photo montage of actress Mamie Laverock on and off the screen.
Photo montage of actress Mamie Laverock on and off the screen.
Photo montage of actress Mamie Laverock on and off the screen.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Mamie Laverock?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘Under the Bridge’: How did Rebecca Godfrey die?
Photo montage of Riley Keough playing a fictional version of author Rebecca Godfrey in Hulu's 'Under The Bridge' and a portrait of the author.
Photo montage of Riley Keough playing a fictional version of author Rebecca Godfrey in Hulu's 'Under The Bridge' and a portrait of the author.
Photo montage of Riley Keough playing a fictional version of author Rebecca Godfrey in Hulu's 'Under The Bridge' and a portrait of the author.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
TV
TV
‘Under the Bridge’: How did Rebecca Godfrey die?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 31, 2024
Read Article Who is leaving ‘The Rookie’ after season 6?
Kamar de los Reyes, Melissa O'Neil, and Titus Makin Jr. in The Rookie
Kamar de los Reyes, Melissa O'Neil, and Titus Makin Jr. in The Rookie
Kamar de los Reyes, Melissa O'Neil, and Titus Makin Jr. in The Rookie
Category: TV
TV
Who is leaving ‘The Rookie’ after season 6?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Complete cast of ‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’
The cast of the reality TV, ‘The McBee Dynasty’ in a promotional photo for season 1
Category: TV
TV
Complete cast of ‘The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys’
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 31, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Angela and Michael still together?
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Angela and Michael still together?
Bethany Gemmell and others Bethany Gemmell and others May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Mamie Laverock?
Photo montage of actress Mamie Laverock on and off the screen.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Mamie Laverock?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘Under the Bridge’: How did Rebecca Godfrey die?
Photo montage of Riley Keough playing a fictional version of author Rebecca Godfrey in Hulu's 'Under The Bridge' and a portrait of the author.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
TV
TV
‘Under the Bridge’: How did Rebecca Godfrey die?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 31, 2024
Read Article Who is leaving ‘The Rookie’ after season 6?
Kamar de los Reyes, Melissa O'Neil, and Titus Makin Jr. in The Rookie
Category: TV
TV
Who is leaving ‘The Rookie’ after season 6?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 30, 2024
Author
Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.