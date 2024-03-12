What happened to Matt and Amber on ‘Married At First Sight’?

They were probably the least compatible couple in the show's history so where are they now?

Of all the marriage-related reality TV shows, is there one better than Married at First Sight? Sure, there’s 90 Day Fiancé (and its one million spin-offs), sure there’s Love after Lockup, sure there’s Say Yes to the Dress, but none have that special je ne sais quoi that First Sight has.

On top of that, there’s the unforgettable season 9 couple Matt and Amber, who are absolutely legendary in the First Sight world. So what happened to them? Well, they were perfect for the show because they might be the least compatible couple in the universe. Matt was an absolute nightmare, telling Amber that he wouldn’t change for her and that she doesn’t need to change for him.

Also, he cheats the whole time! Amber wanted to try and make things work, but Matt was just so terrible there was no way it would work. Even worse, Amber told the experts she had abandonment issues, and Matt was out late all the time and barely communicative. Eventually, she confronted him and he calmly accepted the cheating allegations. Who does that?

Fortunately, Amber has moved on and found happiness with a doctor named Kevin. They got engaged in Nov. 2023 and have a cute engagement story. Here’s what she said, per People.

“On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I’ve traveled and I said Grenada and ironically that’s his favorite place too. He went to med school there,” she said. While they were vacationing there, he asked the middle school teacher for her hand in matrimony. “We recently planned what I thought was a chill getaway to our favorite place, and he proposed on our favorite beach. [I was] very, very excited and super in shock. I had no idea!”

Congrats to the happy couple! Matt, on the other hand, is one of the least-liked husbands in First Sight history. People do not like him. Check out these comments on a Reddit thread titled “Matt Married at first sight psychopath.”

“I don’t get why the experts picked him at all. I thought he was such white trash lol,” one person said. Another claims they went to college with Matt and he was always arrogant and a douche nozzle to boot.

“I knew him in college. Met him when we were both in our freshman year. When my college showed up on the show I was like “ahhh!” LOL. He was a jerk in college too. It’s a small, SMALL private college, so everyone knew each other in some way. Had some classes with him-what you saw on the show was pretty accurate. He was soooo full of himself too and thought he was hot sh**,” the person said.

Things aren’t looking great for ol’ Matt. Maybe that’s for the best.