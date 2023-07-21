When the stakes are as high as winning $750,000, drama is bound to follow. Such is the format of the long-running CBS survival show Big Brother and it’s a format created to foster the highest amounts of drama — and we can’t help but eat it up (as proven by its insane 24 season run).

As you no doubt already know, the contestants on Big Brother are confined to one house for a period lasting several months, completely cut off from the outside world. They then take part in a series of competitions, some more important than others, all hoping to get a little closer to that big cash prize. If you listen to them tell it, some of the most reality TV-savvy contestants might say it’s the unsaid competition that’s the most important of all.

You can win most of the challenges and still end up losing it all in the end — just look at Big Brother 24 participant Michael Bruner.

Why did Michael lose Big Brother?

Image via CBS

A known superfan of the show, Michael quickly became a legend his season after winning six PoV competitions in a row (a new record) and his combined nine PoV and HOH victories made him a contestant to watch. Unfortunately for Michael, it also made him a threat to the other contestants. In an interview with Us Weekly, he confessed he felt he “didn’t manage my threat level as well as [he] should have” but at the same time, he “would’ve rather gone out of the game for winning too much than having thrown a competition and then gone home anyway.”

When Michael shockingly lost a PoV challenge, he was instantly on the chopping block. In the Sep. 8 double eviction episode, Michael was ultimately eliminated in a unanimous vote. That episode’s Veto winner Monte Taylor and the HOH Matt Turner decided he was too much of a threat to be allowed to stay another day.

Before his elimination was finalized, Michael valiantly attempted to plead his case, throwing his long-time ally Brittany under the bus (much to her shock). But it’s his exit that really makes Michael a Big Brother icon to be remembered.

Sorry, I’m still laughing about this 🤣



He got up 👏🏻 from that chair 👏🏻 WALKED OUT 👏🏻 and went right to that chair opposite Julie in less 👏🏻 than 👏🏻 10 👏🏻 seconds 👏🏻



Michael is not a player that will be forgotten, that’s for sure 😆#bb24 #bigbrother24 #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/PdXA87PywX — Josh Conrad (@josharoooo) September 9, 2022

“Everyone please stay seated, I have one thing I would like to say…” Michael said these words before dramatically turning away and leaving the house to talk with host Julie. Was it dramatic? 100%. Was it extra? Also yes. But was it probably satisfying as hell after getting eliminated by people you were in an alliance with no less? Definitely. It was also hilarious to watch as a viewer; one of the most iconic moments in the series for sure. Michael, you may have lost the game but you’re the winner in our hearts.