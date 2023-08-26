What happened to Michelle Costa from ‘Big Brother?’

Find out what this 'Big Brother 10' alum has been up to since the show aired.

Michelle Costa first graced our television screens in 2008 with Big Brother 10, which fans may remember as the season won by Dan Gheesling. When the self-proclaimed “Portuguese Princess” applied for the reality show, she was a real estate agent from Rhode Island. While she didn’t win the competition, she did well for herself but ultimately got eliminated in week seven.

A lot has changed for the reality star since then, though, so let’s look at what she’s been up to.

Michelle Costa’s career in radio

After appearing on Big Brother 10, Costa began working in radio. She hosted the “Manic Monday” segment on The Rad Reality Show, during which she interviewed guests from various reality shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Mob Wives. However, nothing has aired since 2019 on the show, despite no official cancelation announcement.

The only information shared with listeners about what happened to Costa’s radio segment is on the radio show’s Facebook page. This is a comment posted in November of 2019.

“We’re sorry, but there will NOT be a MANIC MONDAY SHOW again tonight. Michelle’s job has been changing & for the past few weeks her schedule has not allowed her to make it home in time to do the show. We Miss You & Always Appreciate your continued support!”

Despite the show’s inactivity, Costa still has it listed in her X (formerly known as Twitter) bio.

Michelle Costa has returned to her roots

Since leaving the radio show, Costa has spent a lot of her time with family and friends. Her Instagram page is full of photos of her parents, nephews, and other family members. The former reality star has also been focusing on her health, having had knee replacement surgery this past spring. She posts regular updates online about her recovery and physical therapy for her fans.

While she’s fairly tight-lipped about her love life, the known animal lover occasionally shares photos of her pup. Costa still lives near her hometown in Providence, Rhode Island.