What happened to Nelson from ‘The Challenge?’

MTV’s The Challenge alum Nelson Thomas received devastating news this week months after his near-fatal car crash.

Thomas was involved in a car crash in Austin, Texas, on March 5 and was pulled from the burning vehicle by bystanders. NFL wide receiver K.J. Osborn was on the scene as well, and he filmed the incident which Thomas shared on his Instagram.

The crash left Thomas in the hospital for two months while he underwent multiple surgeries for his ankle and forearm. He’s been documenting his recovery via social media ever since. But the athlete shared heartbreaking news on September 27. His ankle is broken again, and his orthopedist informed him that one of his options is amputation.

“I just got my X-rays back,” a highly emotional Thomas said. “The bone has been re-broken, it is out of place, it’s not healing at all. I’ve been having pains these last two weeks, but I thought it was from me maybe overworking it at P.T. in the gym. But, no — come to find out where they have the screws and plates, the bone broke. It did not reheal.”

“It’s just f*****, dude,” he continued. “I’m so f****** mad right now.”

Thomas said that after he had surgery on his ankle seven months ago, his doctor told him it’d take a year to fully recover. But, with the news, Thomas was hit with the realization that the last seven months have been a “waste” in terms of rehabilitating his ankle.

Thomas’ doctor informed him that he’s in the “salvage” stage with his ankle, meaning they can salvage his ankle or amputate it. Thomas said he was awaiting CT scan results and would also have blood work done. Then he’ll have another appointment with his doctor to decide the route they’ll take.

“Do I want to have an ankle fusion which salvages my ankle or do I want to amputate my ankle?” Thomas said, explaining his options. “At this point, man, I am so mentally drained. I just don’t know.”

Thomas thanked his family, friends, and fans who have supported him through the whole ordeal

Thomas is a fan-favorite name in The Challenge community. And because of his fun-loving and underdog nature, the two-time finalist has garnered nearly 280 thousand followers on Instagram alone. Since his accident, Thomas’ feed has been filled with mostly physical therapy and hospital photos and videos.

And fans have stayed engaged with the 34-year-old by offering words of encouragement and support.

“[I’m] just going to pray about it and thank you to everyone who has been by my side through social media and helping me out through DMs and emails and in-person friends and family,” Thomas said at the end of the video. “You know, this is not going to break me, but God damn I’m so over hearing bad news. I just want some good news today.”

All in all, Thomas has competed in nine seasons of MTV’s flagship series. After starring in Are You the One? 3, he made his Challenge debut on Season 28’s Rivals III in 2016 as a late replacement. And he quickly became a series staple.

Thomas’ second-place finish on Season 29’s Invasion of the Champions is the closest Thomas has gotten to winning the grand prize and title of Challenge champion. Sadly, because of the high physical intensity of The Challenge, he likely won’t be back competing on the reality show anytime soon.

Thomas is searching for a second opinion and a Challenge alum wants to help him out

In the caption of Thomas’ Instagram post where he shared the news, he shared a call to action.

“I’ve chosen to seek a second opinion from a specialist,” he wrote. “If you have any recommendations for doctors who specialize in ankle fusion or related treatments, please leave a comment below.”

He received a response in the comment section from C.J. Koegel — a past Challenge competitor who also starred on The Real World: Cancun. “Hey brother!” Koegel wrote. “I personal train [one] of the top orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. I will explain to him your situation and see if he has any suggestions on options moving forward. What’s the best way to get in contact with you?”

Several other Challenge stars sent their love to Thomas as well.

“I am soooo sorry to hear this,” three-time finalist Kam Williams wrote. “You already know you’re constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Continuing to send you lots of love and prayers.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this Nelly!!!” Aneesa Ferreira, a longtime challenger wrote. “You’ve been and will continue to be in my thoughts. Sending you strength and praying for you”

“So sorry to hear this update,” another Challenge alum, Nia Moore, commented. “None of us know your pain but we are with you Nelson. In prayer and in spirit brother. I pray they are able to salvage your ankle and your next road to recovery is the final one. Keep your head up and keep fighting. We love you and are rooting for you always.”