What happened to Rock Harper, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 3 winner?

It’s been a while since Rahman “Rock” Harper took Hell’s Kitchen by storm and it’s safe to say that his appearance on the show way back in 2007 changed his life forever.

From the very beginning of the third season, it was clear that Harper was going to go far. Not only did he demonstrate his impressive culinary skills but he also showed his amazing people skills, often leading his fellow chefs through difficult challenges by keeping a level head and communicating with his team. By the time the third series drew to a close, Harper was a clear winner and he ultimately ended up taking home the $250,000 prize as well as the head chef role at Terra Verde.

Despite being so long ago, he’s still fondly remembered and he frequently ranks among the greatest Hell’s Kitchen winners of all time.

What has Rock Harper done since?

After winning the reality show, Harper completed his year-long contract at Terra Verde before moving on to another head chef role at Ben’s Next Door in Washington D.C. From there, he worked numerous head chef roles at other establishments before becoming an instructor at Stratford University.

He didn’t stop there, though. In 2010, he published his own book, 44 Things Parents Should Know and Healthy Cooking for Kids, which encourages healthy and fun meal plans for flavorful meals.

Harper has also appeared on Hell’s Kitchen numerous times since his first season; he actually holds the record for most return visits, with eight in total. It’s safe to say he’s doing incredibly well and probably would have been successful with or without his appearance on the Gordon Ramsay cooking show but regardless, we hope to see him return in the future.