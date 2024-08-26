What happened to the Gosselins from ‘Jon and Kate Plus 8’?

Does everyone remember when TLC decided to document the lives of a random family from Pennsylvania, that ended up creating a reality TV craze that took over in the late 2000s? Raise your hand if you looked forward to this show every week like it was your one phone call home from jail, and became weirdly obsessed with it. Glad to know we’ve all lived the same lives.

Recommended Videos

Jon and Kate Plus 8 unceremoniously shoved the Gosselin family into the spotlight, showcasing the challenges and joys of raising eight children — one pair of twins, and one set of sextuplets. The show debuted on TLC in 2007, offering viewers a glimpse into the hectic household of Jon and Kate Gosselin. At first, it seemed like a heartwarming story about a young couple navigating the ups and downs of parenting multiples. However, as with most reality TV families, cracks eventually started to show in their picture-perfect facade.

Where are the Gosselins from Jon and Kate Plus 8 now?

By 2009, Jon and Kate’s relationship had deteriorated to the point of no return. In an emotional episode, they announced their separation after a decade of marriage. Kate tearfully told viewers, “It’s a fork in the road and goals are different now.” The divorce was finalized later that year, marking the end of an era for both the family and the show.

In the aftermath of the split, the program was rebranded as Kate Plus 8, with Jon no longer appearing on screen. The custody battle that ensued was both lengthy and costly, with Jon claiming he spent around $1.3 million in legal fees. As the dust settled, the children’s living arrangements became a topic of public interest. While most of the kids remained with Kate, two of the sextuplets — Collin and Hannah — eventually moved in with their father.

Screengrab via Instagram/@tlc

Collin’s story, in particular, raised a few eyebrows. All of a sudden, he was just missing from the show and no one knew why. In 2016, Kate revealed that he had been enrolled in a special needs institution at the age of 11. She cited behavioral issues and the need for him to learn coping strategies. However, this decision would later become a point of contention. In 2017, Jon took action to remove Collin from the facility after receiving a heartfelt letter from his son.

“Dear Dad, I’m not trying to trick you, but I still love you. I told mum I want to live with you, she said no… I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my saviour,” Collin wrote.

The aftermath of these events has left the family fractured. Collin, now 19, has spoken out about his experiences, describing his time in the institution as “a really, really dark place.” He no longer has a relationship with his mother, or six of his siblings.

Hannah, who also lives with Jon, has shared her perspective on the family dynamics. She told interviewers that Collin was often “separated” from the other children while in Kate’s care, eating at different times and not being allowed to play outside with his siblings.

The remaining sextuplets — Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel — along with twins Mady and Cara, stayed with Kate. As of 2023, all of the children have reached adulthood, with the younger set turning 19 and the twins now 22.

Jon has been open about the estrangement from his other children, saying, “I have no access to the kids I’m estranged from. I have no idea why they stopped coming. I have no answers.”

This separation has clearly taken an emotional toll on the father of eight. Kate, for her part, has faced her own challenges. Reports suggest she’s been struggling financially since the show ended. An insider claimed, “Kate hasn’t had a job other than reality TV for 17 years. It’s very clear that Kate has no interest in living a normal life and having a real job.” That being said, she does maintain an active nursing license in North Carolina.

Both parents have made attempts to return to the public eye. Jon has pursued a career as a DJ, sharing his passion on social media. Kate, meanwhile, appeared on the reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in 2023, marking her first TV appearance since 2019.

The legacy of Jon and Kate Plus 8 continues to spark debate. When TLC recently announced plans to air old episodes, public reaction was mixed. While some fans expressed excitement at the prospect of a dose of nostalgia, others voiced concern about revisiting a show that they believe contributed to the family’s troubles.

Screengrab via Instagram/@tlc

As for the Gosselin children, they’re forging their own paths. The older twins, Mady and Cara, are reported to be working in New York after finishing college. The younger set has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, with some pursuing higher education.

Who would’ve thought that a family that had the entire country in their corner could have disintegrated so quickly. What was meant to be a glimpse into an extraordinary family life became a complex mixture of divorce, custody battles, and public scrutiny. All of the kids have moved into adulthood now, so we can only hope that their “unique” upbringing won’t have too much of an effect on their futures.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy