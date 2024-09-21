What happened to the woman who accused ‘Squid Game 2’ star Lee Jin-wook of sexual assault?

As Squid Game 2 gears up for its release, fans and critics alike have expressed concern over Lee Jin-wook‘s involvement in the project. That’s because the South Korean star was in the middle of a controversial sexual assault investigation.

In July 2016, a woman filed a complaint against Lee Jin-wook, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her after they had drinks together at his apartment. The actor vehemently denied the accusations, claiming that their encounter was consensual. He went so far as to file a counter-suit against the woman for false accusations.

Jin-wook was cleared of all charges in his own case in 2016. However, the story didn’t end there. In 2017, his accuser was found not guilty of making a false accusation, contradicting the earlier ruling in the actor’s favor. The case took another dramatic turn when Jin-wook’s legal team appealed the verdict, forcing the alleged sexual assault victim to relive the investigation for a whole year.

Lee Jin-wook’s sexual assault allegations, explained

One of the main leads Lee Jinwook is a rapist who sued the woman he raped for defamation even after he himself admitted she didn’t give him consent. She was found guilty and sentenced because the rape wasn’t violent enough ergo, by Korean legal standards, it isn’t rape. https://t.co/qtaMpXROrF — inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 19, 2024

On February 7, 2018, the court overturned the original verdict in the case of false accusation. It sentenced the woman to eight months in prison with a stay of execution for two years. The court’s statement indicated that while it was difficult to eliminate the possibility that sexual relations took place against the woman’s inner wishes, it was also not possible to say that oppressive tactics were used.

This decision was met with mixed reactions. Some viewed it as justice served, while others questioned the handling of sexual assault cases in the South Korean legal system. The court’s reasoning, which focused on the distinction between unwanted sexual relations and rape involving oppressive tactics, sparked debates about consent and the legal definition of sexual assault in South Korea.

Yes the old guy is a sexual predator. So is this and also another squid game s2 actor called Oh Dal Soo whose case was dismissed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.



Left Oh Dal Soo and right lee jin wook. Both will be on season 2 of squid games pic.twitter.com/Oe1kap8Kqf — inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 20, 2024

The case highlights the complexities of proving sexual assault in the South Korean legal system, where “lack of consent” often needs to be accompanied by evidence of violence or incapacitation to be recognized as rape. This legal framework has been criticized by advocates for victims of sexual assault, who argue that it fails to adequately protect individuals who may be coerced or intimidated into sexual acts without explicit physical violence.

So if a woman merely said "No" and did not put up a strong resistance, it is not rape in South Korea. Feminists in South Korea are trying to adopt a non-consensual rape law, but male politicians are unwilling to address the issue. — 댄싱카도 (@DDancing_cado) September 21, 2024

Despite the controversy, Jin-wook has continued his acting career in South Korea, eventually landing a role in Netflix’s Squid Game 2. His supporters claim the media was too quick to label him as a “sex offender” before any legal verdict. At the same time, his decision to push the case forward, even after being cleared of accusation, doesn’t look so good. Many have questioned his desire to drag the legal battle for another year when he was declared innocent.

The allegedly sexual assault victim’s name was luckily kept under secrecy, which allowed her to move on with her life. As for Jin-wook, he’s getting renewed heat now that he has reached international stardom.

