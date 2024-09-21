What happened to the woman who accused ‘Squid Game 2’ star Lee Jin-wook of sexual assault?

As Squid Game 2 gears up for its release, fans and critics alike have expressed concern over Lee Jin-wook‘s involvement in the project. That’s because the South Korean star was in the middle of a controversial sexual assault investigation.
In July 2016, a woman filed a complaint against Lee Jin-wook, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her after they had drinks together at his apartment. The actor vehemently denied the accusations, claiming that their encounter was consensual. He went so far as to file a counter-suit against the woman for false accusations.
Jin-wook was cleared of all charges in his own case in 2016. However, the story didn’t end there. In 2017, his accuser was found not guilty of making a false accusation, contradicting the earlier ruling in the actor’s favor. The case took another dramatic turn when Jin-wook’s legal team appealed the verdict, forcing the alleged sexual assault victim to relive the investigation for a whole year.
Lee Jin-wook’s sexual assault allegations, explained
On February 7, 2018, the court overturned the original verdict in the case of false accusation. It sentenced the woman to eight months in prison with a stay of execution for two years. The court’s statement indicated that while it was difficult to eliminate the possibility that sexual relations took place against the woman’s inner wishes, it was also not possible to say that oppressive tactics were used.
This decision was met with mixed reactions. Some viewed it as justice served, while others questioned the handling of sexual assault cases in the South Korean legal system. The court’s reasoning, which focused on the distinction between unwanted sexual relations and rape involving oppressive tactics, sparked debates about consent and the legal definition of sexual assault in South Korea.
The case highlights the complexities of proving sexual assault in the South Korean legal system, where “lack of consent” often needs to be accompanied by evidence of violence or incapacitation to be recognized as rape. This legal framework has been criticized by advocates for victims of sexual assault, who argue that it fails to adequately protect individuals who may be coerced or intimidated into sexual acts without explicit physical violence.
Despite the controversy, Jin-wook has continued his acting career in South Korea, eventually landing a role in Netflix’s Squid Game 2. His supporters claim the media was too quick to label him as a “sex offender” before any legal verdict. At the same time, his decision to push the case forward, even after being cleared of accusation, doesn’t look so good. Many have questioned his desire to drag the legal battle for another year when he was declared innocent.
The allegedly sexual assault victim’s name was luckily kept under secrecy, which allowed her to move on with her life. As for Jin-wook, he’s getting renewed heat now that he has reached international stardom.
Published: Sep 21, 2024 09:59 am