What happened to Trey Gowdy’s head?

Viewers of the popular Fox News show Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy noticed something odd recently about the host’s head. There was something on Trey Gowdy that maybe looked like a scar, or maybe looked like a cut, or a blister.

What made the whole thing more surreal was that it was never addressed on the show. And boy did people notice.

Gowdy’s show, by the way, is pretty popular over at Fox News. As of August of last year, Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy was the 14th most popular show on Fox News. Sure that might sound bad, but it regularly beats both MSNBC and CNN.

Gowdy has some good pedigree behind him too, and that doesn’t hurt. He’s a former Republican U.S. representative for the 4th congressional district in South Carolina, a post he held from 2011 to 2019. That being said, what’s wrong with his head?

Several X users took to the platform to question what was going on, and while most of the posts devolved into partisan bickering, there were some pretty good theories out there.

Even before the “thing” appeared on his head, there was talk of how it was, well, pointy.

The point is on top of Trey Gowdy's head. https://t.co/FjlQHydIF9 pic.twitter.com/rcvR2oWel9 — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) April 4, 2023

That’s all well and good, but this was something different.

“What’s with the wound on Trey Gowdy’s forehead?,” said X user @DanielleNorgedm. “Before people descend on me for watching Fox News, I like to hear the Uniparty talking points to see how they’re trying to manipulate their audience.”

Sure, that was a little weighted and basically begging for a political argument, but @DanielleNorgedm also provided a picture of the situation.

What’s with the wound on Trey Gowdy’s forehead?

Before people descend on me for watching Fox News, I like to hear the Uniparty talking points to see how they’re trying to manipulate their audience. pic.twitter.com/hhRgeE1YSq — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) May 17, 2024

Her response is a little more comical this time. “Still no explanation for the huge wound on his forehead. WTF?”

Trey Gowdy still pushing for Nikki Haley.

Still no explanation for the huge wound on his forehead. WTF? pic.twitter.com/Me5kFSxQ7q — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) May 20, 2024

Alright. Stevie Wonder could see that thing. It would’ve been so easy to just put a Band-Aid on it and say something about a medical procedure. Is this an intentional ploy for ratings? Does Gowdy wanna move into that coveted #13 spot over at Fox News?

Here’s another look, where you can see the thing has sort of some depth to it. Honestly, it’s unsettling. This is not the time to make fun because it could be something serious who knows, but put a band-aid on that thing.

With a little digging, though, we see there are some theories. Here they are in convenient list form:

It was a pineal gland removal.

He made the mistake of not agreeing with his wife, and now he’s learned his lesson.

“It is from a car accident, ass hats.”

After some Googling, it looks like there have indeed been rumors of a car crash, but none of them are from reputable news sources, and they all give different dates for an “accident”: Feb. 4, 2018; June 14, 2020 and May 20, 2024, which is in the future from the aired show. We won’t link them they seem shady and click-baity, but they’re not hard to find. Anyway, onward!

It’s from Nikki Haley making him endorse her.

It’s a “mechanism” surgically implanted to help pinpoint liberals. Look, they can’t all be winners.

It’s a “deeply spiritual stigmata bindi,” whatever that is.

Someone didn’t give a reason but wrote in all caps that anyone who has a problem with Fox News “CAN KICK BRICKS OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH!!!!!!!” That’s probably someone’s grandfather right there.

This one’s a gem: “He has such smooth, wrinkle free skin for his age, albeit pale, that his sore was pretty glaring. We were wondering too. His old episodes as a prosecutor from Forensic Files and Dateline were interesting to watch. He had long hair and looked like a hipster kid.” Doesn’t that sound like someone’s cool pot smoking granny?

Spider Bite? It happened “to my daughter in the same spot.”

Frontal lobe removal.

Oh here’s a good one kinda: “I think his mask is ripping.”

A Matrix reference in the wild!: “Connection port wound from entering the matrix.” Nice.

One more thing. It looks like Gowdy’s been dealing with this for a while. The above tweets are from May 17, but it looks like seven days earlier you could see something going on with his head as well.

Trey Gowdy's head and hairdo looks like a bullet.

He could be the silver bullet that could kill a werewolf.

Looks like his wife put her cigarette out in the middle of his head too 😀 pic.twitter.com/bRF3fkk2oK — ⛳ JUST1N🏌‍♂️ (@ilovefourloko) May 10, 2024

In that tweet, Gowdy is “the silver bullet that could kill a werewolf” and it “looks like his wife put her cigarette out in the middle of his forehead.”

The most sobering theory is one that should not be taken lightly: “I’m guessing he’s had a spot of skin cancer removed. His fair complexion is probably going to make him susceptible to it.” If this is the case, we wish him well and hope for a speedy recovery. Also, just tell us what it is Gowdy. You’ll probably get higher ratings if you do.

