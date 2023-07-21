What happened to Tyler from ‘The Bachelorette?’

With piercing blue eyes, a six-foot-two-inch muscular frame, and killer dance moves, Tyler Cameron was an instant favorite since his first sighting on The Bachelorette. By the time he showed off his feminist qualities and beliefs, he became media gold. Often touted as a knight in shining armor, Cameron was a front-runner to win the fifteenth season of the popular dating show.

In an effort to win the heart of former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown, Cameron was up against 29 other contestants. He eventually came in second place, losing to Jed Wyatt. However, that didn’t stop the rise of Cameron, affectionately referred to as “Tyler C.” The Jupiter, Florida native has enjoyed a large amount of fame since the show’s end and was even positioned to become the Bachelor. Regardless, he’s leveraged his popularity and pivoted into other successful endeavors.

Time on The Bachelorette

It wasn’t until episode four of The Bachelorette’s fifteenth season that Tyler C. began to enjoy valuable screen time. From his introductory video, fans could already tell that there was a lovable character waiting to be unleashed. The general contractor and model was revealed as a contestant on May 7 in 2019 by ABC. Tyler C. quickly won hearts with his boyish charm, model looks, and slick dance moves.

From their first date together, and throughout the season, Tyler and Hannah would enjoy lovely dances together. This continued to renew the audience’s hope week after week that the two would finish strong. The deal was sealed for viewers when Tyler showed that he was interested in Hannah emotionally and mentally, not just physically or superficially. While many viewers were upset that he didn’t win, he’s gone on to have a great career since then.

Life after The Bachelorette

After placing second after season fifteen of The Bachelorette, Cameron became a solid choice for the 24th season of The Bachelor. As viewers were unsatisfied with his storyline’s end, the idea of Tyler C. finding love of his own was a worthwhile journey viewers wanted to go on. Unfortunately for his fans, the title of Bachelor went to Peter Weber.

He returned to the franchise in a guest appearance on season 25 of The Bachelor. This particular season was a groundbreaking one as it featured Tyler’s close friend Matt James, the first Black male lead in the franchise. Tyler and Matt have maintained their brotherly bond and have even gone into business together. The pair run the non-profit organization, ABC Food Tour Charity together to help underprivileged children live healthy lives.

Cameron dated the famous model Gigi Hadid for a brief period in 2019 after The Bachelorette concluded. He’s also been linked to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari. However, as of February 2023, he revealed to E! News that he is single.

“You know, I’m around. I don’t know if I’m necessarily dating, but I am seeing. Seeing is believing I guess.”

A quick peek at his Instagram shows he’s still living his best life. What started out as barely 5,000 followers before The Bachelorette, currently sits at over 2.2 million followers. For the most part, Tyler Cameron’s using his social media presence to secure brand deals and support charitable causes.