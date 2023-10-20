What happens if a houseguest does not complete their punishment on ‘Big Brother?’

As we know, Big Brother is one of the goofiest competition shows out there, forcing houseguests to dress up in silly costumes, participate in hilarious competitions, and of course, face humiliating punishments.

During the Oct. 19 episode, we saw four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields have some less-than-ideal responsibilities after coming in last place during the veto competition earlier in the week, forcing her to dress up in her “super suit” and perform her “superhero training” whenever she was asked. Being forced to run 100 laps around the backyard, remain in the pool for two hours, wake up a sleeping houseguest in the middle of the night, and more, this punishment has to be one of the worst ones we have seen on Big Brother 25 thus far!

After seeing Cirie unwillingly complete her tasks during episode 33 (and a little bit during episode 32), viewers were left with just one question – what would happen if she did not perform her “superhero training” like she was told?

After some internet sleuthing and discussion via Reddit, we found out what happens if a houseguest refuses to face their humiliating punishment.

@Radiant-Flamingo-72 got the conversation started via Reddit: “Okay this might be a dumb question I’m new to this show, but what happens if they don’t participate in their punishments? Like what if Cirie didn’t wake up and do it?”

Shortly after the question was posed, @Plenty_Fondant1431 put the rumors to rest, revealing that “If you’re on the block I think you get an eviction vote cast against you.”

“If you’re not on the block you’re put up as a third nomination,” @Halo77 added.

While this is the common consensus, garnering nearly 100 upvotes from Big Brother superfans across the globe, @BombSquad570 argued that “It’s a case by case basis,” and getting an eviction vote cast against you or put up on the block as a third nomination is not the standard.

“Sometimes there’s defined rules when you get the punishment, such as not being able to compete in the veto competition like Izzy [Gleicher]’s pig punishment. For the ones that are more ambiguous, if you put in an honest effort to do most of it and fall short of the whole shtick, they’ll most likely let it slide. If you outright refuse to do any of it, I imagine a penalty vote or nomination could be on the table,” the Reddit user continued.

It looks like not completing a punishment would result in, well, even more punishments, however, some Big Brother superfans argue that not completing a particular task is simply a non-option for the houseguests.

“I’m thinking they must sign a contract that straight up says they have to, or they’re disqualified,” @oopsyeveryday14 explained, before diving into the premise of the game itself. “Remember, the original concept is that there’s a ‘big brother’ in charge and they have no real power, so the contract certainly has some language about giving up all free will in these situations.”

To see what other comedic twists and turns Big Brother 25 has in store, tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.