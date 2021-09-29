What If…? Fans Can’t Believe How Easy It Was To Defeat [SPOILERS]

The penultimate episode of Marvel’s What If…? premiered this Wednesday, raising the stakes higher than ever before. This first half of a two-part storyline, titled “What If… Ultron Won?”, explored a true Age of Ultron, where the AI villain gained mastery of the Infinity Stones and wiped out the entire universe, before setting his sights on the multiverse as a whole. But to get the gems in the first place, he had to overcome Thanos – which turned out to be a piece of cake.

While Ultron is surveying the conquered Earth, a portal opens up behind him and Thanos emerges, with his gauntlet armed with five out of six of the Stones. But before he can do anything, Ultron lasers the Mad Titan in half with his Mind Stone and collects the gems for himself.

Yes, though it took about five and a half hours of film and cost multiple Avengers their lives in the main timeline, Ultron is able to best Thanos in one second flat in What If…?. And fans are losing their minds over this on social media. Partly because of the sudden shock of the moment, but also because of the questions this raises about the wider MCU.

#WhatIf Spoilers

.

.

.

HE LITERALLY KILLS THANOS SO CASUALLY 💀 pic.twitter.com/l2PA7wxiDN — TC (@TrandonCrunch) September 29, 2021

Doctor Strange, how did you not see the cheese timeline?

So you’re telling me out of the 14 million possibilities Doctor Strange saw in End Game not a single one was Vision just splitting thanks Thanos in half like some cheese….#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/wdPtCnLwFb — . (@xYurpe) September 29, 2021

A fair point. If Ultron’s Mind Stone zap split Thanos in two, why didn’t Wanda’s Chaos Magic – powered by the Mind Stone, remember – have the same effectiveness in Avengers: Endgame?

#WhatIf if Ultron could have done this to Thanos then Wanda should had turned him into dust and ash pic.twitter.com/rgFeCNqn79 — Shin #ThankYouMiura (@PE_Shill) September 29, 2021

The Infinity Saga would’ve been a whole lot shorter if Vision had just shown some initiative.

#whatif spoilers

–

–

if vision just did this to thanos in infinity war nat, tony, vision and others would've been still alive rn 💀 pic.twitter.com/sPpXT8CDnQ — nic 〄 what if spoilers (@skyezorel) September 29, 2021

Ironic.

Ironic. Thanos wanted to split the universe in half but couldn't prevent himself from being splitted in half#WhatIfMarvel #WhatIf #Ultron pic.twitter.com/9bQeosTCka — DOOM PATROL MOOD (@CapSparklFingrs) September 29, 2021

On the positive side, it just goes to show how unstoppable Ultron would be if he hadn’t been defeated in his first appearance. Bring on episode 9!

Episode 8 of #whatif showed us how powerful and scary Ultron is!!! HE DESTROYED THANOS WITH THE STONES!!!! Next episode is going to be LEGENDARY!!! pic.twitter.com/8Bl7cJdFxy — Faraz Hanif (@MarvelSMstudios) September 29, 2021

Next episode, the Watcher will have to bring together the Guardians of the Multiverse in the hopes of ending Ultron’s reign of terror. Don’t miss the What If…? season finale next Wednesday on Disney Plus.