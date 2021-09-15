What If…? Just Reminded Fans Why Killmonger Is One Of The MCU’s Best Villains

What If…? reached its sixth episode today, which started out as a retelling of Iron Man before morphing into a twist on Black Panther. In this world, Iron Man was never created because Tony Stark (Mick Wingert) was saved from the Ten Rings by Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Without suffering through his abduction, Tony continued as an arms dealer, with Erik Stevens as his right-hand man. Temporarily, at least. Major spoilers follow.

Due to Killmonger’s evil machinations and manipulations, he manages to ignite hostilities between the US and Wakanda by murdering both Rhodey (Don Cheadle) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), making it look like they took each other out. When Tony discovers the truth, Stevens then kills him and frames the Dora Milaje. With General Ross’ backing, Killmonger launches an attack on Wakanda – only to switch sides to look like a Wakandan hero, getting himself proclaimed the new Black Panther.

Though fans aren’t exactly happy that he killed off Tony for what feels like the 100th time in the franchise, Marvel lovers have to admit Killmonger was an amazing antagonist in this episode, reminding us how great Jordan is in the role, following his acclaimed turn as T’Challa’s bloodthirsty cousin in Black Panther.

#whatIf episode 6 surpasses expectations once again. Michael B. Jordan is excellent as Killmonger & reminds us why he’s one of the most compelling villains in Black Panther. We see the result of weapons in the wrong hands & how revenge along with power can lead to one’s downfall pic.twitter.com/9ONy0X2gt4 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 15, 2021

Killmonger after turning the drones back on in Wakanda: pic.twitter.com/WYOLDCtSyy — Asgard (@Newasgard3000) September 15, 2021

WHAT IF EPISODE 6 SPOILERS#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel

killmonger after murdering three iconic heroes and acting like he had nothing to do with it pic.twitter.com/m0kZni9e2E — ethan ψ | saw shang-chi (@wandapilots) September 15, 2021

Literally.

This is literally Killmonger in today’s #WhatIf episode pic.twitter.com/jmhyz0FuR8 — Just Charles in I have no idea what era i am (@CharlesVerse15) September 15, 2021

You gotta hand it to him…

What If Spoilers

Killmonger orchestrating a war between Wakanda and the US in order to gain the the title of the Black Panther is such a cool plan this dude is so smart #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/uw5XRIo442 — Jack (-_•) // what if spoilers (@captaincupkicks) September 15, 2021

Fans also loved Stevens being revealed to be an anime fan, just like Jordan is in real-life.

alternate universe killmonger and tony stark have made me an imperialist😂



this is way too meta. they got michael b jordan to be himself #whatif pic.twitter.com/ON4hVndTLq — Jay Bong (@imjaybong) September 15, 2021

Never forget that he stole his look from Vegeta.

We definitely need more from Jordan as Killmonger in the MCU.

Episode 6 of #WhatIf showed us how dangerous Erik Killmonger is! That dude is a snake!!! 🐍 One of the best villains in the MCU but, we need more of him!!! pic.twitter.com/TiG5iRGewU — Faraz Hanif (@MarvelSMstudios) September 15, 2021

Naturally, there’s been a lot of speculation over whether Stevens could be resurrected for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, seeing as he’s such a popular character. Jordan, for his part, isn’t ruling out a return to the role in live-action at some point, though Kevin Feige has denied that he’s back in the sequel.

What If…? continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.