What If...? Live-Action Art Teases Elizabeth Olsen As Zombie Scarlet Witch

What If…? introduced one of its wildest alternate realities yet in its last episode. An adaptation of the Marvel Zombies comics series, it explored a world where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had become infected with a virus that originated from the Quantum Realm and turned the planet into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It delivered several wild undead takes on familiar faces, but one of the most gruesome was Zombie Scarlet Witch.

Wanda was the most powerful zombie encountered in the episode, thanks to her Chaos Magic powers. What’s more, her storyline was a dark one as her lover Vision had been luring survivors to their base in order to feed her, as he was unable to kill the woman he loved. Despite her being a cannibalistic monster, though, Wanda’s reanimated corpse has become something of an unlikely fan favorite. And this awesome fan art imagines her making the jump to live-action.

From digital artist Boss Logic, this artwork gives Wanda Maximoff a Walking Dead makeover, teasing what it would be like if the alternate universe was visited in a live-action MCU project. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, for instance, sees Olsen return opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. See Boss Logic’s piece in the gallery below:

There’s been a lot of speculation over how connected What If…? will prove to be to the overall MCU and whether any of its variants could return elsewhere. Popular suggestions for who fans want to see in live-action include Captain Carter, Doctor Strange Supreme and Nice Guy Thanos. A crossover with the zombie universe in Doctor Strange 2 would no doubt be amazing, seeing as it would give director Sam Raimi the chance to return to his Evil Dead roots.

Don’t miss What If…? as it continues with its sixth episode this Wednesday, only on Disney Plus.