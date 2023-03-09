The Star Wars universe has introduced a plethora of alien creatures that have a place in this galaxy far far away. And one creature that we’ve been hearing about a lot lately is the Mythosaur. This creature was first uttered in The Mandalorian season one from Kulli when he told Din Djarin that his Mandalorian ancestors were able to ride the “great myhtosaur.”

The creature was mentioned again in season three, where Bo-Katan read a plaque located at “the living waters” in the Mandalore mines. It stated that the Mines of Mandalore were once their lair according to Mandalore folklore. These creatures were said to be extinct, but perhaps what was seen in Chapter 18, titled “The Mines of Mandalore,” proved otherwise.

So what are these mythical creatures in the Mandalore star system and what makes them so special?

What is a Mythosaur in ‘The Mandalorian?’

The mythosaur are gigantic creatures in the Star Wars universe, located in Mandalore and once lived in The Mines of Mandalore. According to ancient Mandalore folklore, Mandalore the Great was the first to tame these creatures, followed by the other ancient Mandalorians who followed his lead. According to the plaque that was left on The Living Waters, these legends of ancient Mandalorians taming these creatures were where the “skull signet was adopted.”

Unfortunately, these creatures are said to be extinct, with many believing that they’re no longer to be found, possibly due to multiple ancient Mandalorians attempting to tame the beast. Regardless, the memory of these creatures still lives, with some Mandalorian armor bearing the mythosaur skull emblem.

Chapter five of The Book of Boba Fett foretold the return of the mythosaur, saying that this creature will rise up to “herald a new age of Mandalore.” So perhaps what was seen in The Mandalorian season three, when Bo-Katan attempted to save Din Djarin’s life, was this prophecy coming true, as one woke up in her presence.

Perhaps we’re going to learn more about this beast once more episodes come out each week.

The Mandalorian season three is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes released every Wednesday.