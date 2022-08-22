What is Dark Sister in ‘House of the Dragon’ and who wields it?

The world of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe has plenty of unique families, creatures, and items, and things can often get confusing. During the premiere of House of the Dragon, one such item was mentioned called Dark Sister.

Unless you’re an avid reader of Martin’s work you might not be aware of what Dark Sister is, but if you’ve seen the original Game of Thrones series then you have heard it mentioned.

To fill you in on all the details and how this item will factor into House of the Dragon, here is everything that you need to know about Dark Sister.

What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?

Dark Sister is a Valyrian steel weapon passed down through generations of house Targaryen stemming from Visenya Targaryen the sister-wife of the mighty Aegon the Conqueror.

The sword has appeared in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon and boasts a thin and light build to increase its speed when wielded. It also has a guard fashioned to look like dragon wings.

Visenya famously used the weapon to aid her in battle during the War of Conquest. Following this, it was passed down through generations where we see it wind up in the hands of a key player in House of the Dragon.

Who has Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?

Daemon Targaryen the younger brother of King Viserys I is the current possessor of Dark Sister in the show.

It doesn’t seem likely that Daemon will lose possession of this sword during the duration of the season, but following the events of the show, the sword does go missing.

According to the lore told in Tales of Dunk and Egg, after Daemon, Dark Sister disappears leaving the world without either of house Targaryen’s Valyrian steel swords. The other named Blackfyre is believed to have been taken beyond the wall by Bloodraven when he was stripped of his titles, but this has not been confirmed.

Perhaps we will get some answers to exactly how Dark Sister goes missing during the events of House of the Dragon.