What is ‘Deal or No Deal Island?’ A twist on the classic game show ‘Deal or No Deal,’ explained

The classic game show Deal or No Deal is back, baby, but this time with a never-been-seen-before tropical twist…

According to NBC, Deal or No Deal Island — which is set to premiere on the network this February — will have the briefcases we know and love “hidden around the island and worth over $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter The Temple.”

You might be asking yourself, what is in The Temple?

Well, of course it is a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal.

The player who was chosen to enter The Temple must play this high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal, but if the player accepts an offer that is a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated. On the contrary, if the player accepts an offer that is a higher value than what is in their chosen case, they get to select who to eliminate that fateful night. How wild is that?



The winnings from each game that occurs within The Temple will be added to a group prize pot that will grow bigger and bigger as the season progresses. As soon as there is only one player left standing, he or she will face The Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history, which is more than $200 million.

With Joe Manganiello from True Blood, Magic Mike, and more serving as the host — as well as “Boston” Rob Mariano from Survivor and Claudia Jordan from The Celebrity Apprentice, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and more serving as contestants — Deal or No Deal Island is sure to be a smash hit in no time.

Be sure to tune into NBC to catch the premiere on February 26 at 9:30pm ET/PT before moving to its regular time slot on March 4 at 10pm ET/PT, or stream Deal or No Deal Island the following day via Peacock. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!