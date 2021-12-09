What is ‘Jimmy Fallon Syndrome?’

Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host and SNL alumnus, has been the king of late-night television for almost 8 years. During that time, he’s amassed quite a following, with fans around the world commending the smiley New Yorker for never falling out of touch. He’s funny, laid back, incredibly talented, and by all accounts a super likable guy.

The crème de la crème of talk show hosting, Fallon is always genuinely interested in his guests and disarms them with his ceaseless wit and charm, not to mention his constant character breaks as an SNL cast member which, for most fans, were incredibly endearing.

Still, with every positive perspective, there’s a negative critique, and Fallon is no stranger to backlash. The same qualities that endear him to some audiences alienate him from others. To the right person, Fallon is too smiley, too personable, and so intimately interested in his guests that it comes off as wholly disingenuous.

It’s said that his television persona is an elaborate facade, with rumors of a much more conceited personality taking over once the cameras shut off. All sizzle and no steak. He doesn’t rock the boat, and for that reason “Jimmy Fallon Syndrome” was born⏤unofficially, that is.

According to one online thread, “Jimmy Fallon Syndrome can be characterized as the moment when one realizes that they are seemingly the only person that hates something or someone that everyone else enjoys and praises, because they still harbor memories of when said person or thing used to suck.”

Pretty harsh criticism for a man who steps up each year to support causes like The Red Cross, Food Bank For New York City, and various immigrant charity funds. He even left a $400 tip for a waiter who served him during a night out with his wife Nancy in January 2021.

The definition of Jimmy Fallon Syndrome doesn’t stop with the entertainer’s overall suckiness. It goes on to say that it is “named after the fact that famed comedian Jimmy Fallon was able to successfully rebrand himself as a ‘beloved’ late night talk show host after being vilified for years for his reputation as the worst cast member in SNL history as well as a D-list actor that starred in really bad films and is an overall obnoxious person.”

Essentially, it’s argued that Fallon lacks a certain depth that’s paramount to existing as a good person and host, as if everything he experiences can’t be as great or interesting as he makes it out to be. It could be easily retorted that being happy-go-lucky isn’t a crime, and can anyone be too positive? As polarizing as the man himself, the answer is yes…and no.

Love him or hate him, at least he helped bring to life the timeless holiday classic, “I Wish It Was Christmas Today”

With the holidays in full swing, check out SNL’s supercut of the holly jolly performance below. A song this catchy could be hard to get out of your head this time of year, and may be all the more reason why Jimmy Fallon Syndrome is the perfect way to explain your hatred. Or maybe, just maybe, Fallon deserves a little slack. It is a banger, after all.