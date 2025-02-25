What is Lester Holt’s net worth before announcing ‘NBC Nightly News’ departure?

Lester Holt has announced that he will be stepping down from NBC Nightly News at the beginning of the summer after a decade of anchoring the show. The announcement has understandably sparked widespread curiosity about his career earnings and overall net worth, as he remains one of the most respected and recognizable figures in American journalism.

Recommended Videos

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history. As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride,” Hold said in a memo shared with working staff, as per NBC News.

Before diving into his wealth, however, it’s important to get to know how Holt established a name for himself in the industry. The 65-year-old has been a fixture at NBC News for more than two decades, having first joined the network in 2000. He was named the full-time anchor of NBC Nightly News ten years ago as the successor to Brian Williams, who previously faced repercussions for his coverage of the 2003 Iraq War.

Since becoming anchor, Holt has covered defining moments in history, from U.S. presidential elections to international conflicts. His contributions to the mainstream news industry have been so significant that it’s hard to imagine him walking away from this career path altogether. Fortunately, Holt is actually not going away for good. Although he is stepping down from NBC Nightly News, he is not leaving NBC entirely.

🚨 #LesterHolt is stepping down as anchor of '#NBC #Nightly #News' after a decade. "Holt will move full time to NBC’s news magazine show “Dateline” at the beginning of the summer." By Daniel Arkin https://t.co/6akiW6Fttb — Stefan Bethlenfalvay (@SBethlenfalvay) February 24, 2025

Holt will continue to serve as the principal anchor of Dateline, a position he has held since 2011. Nevertheless, his departure from Nightly News will be largely felt since it follows the recent trend of major shake-ups and departures in network news after President Donald Trump took office in January. For instance, Jim Acosta stepped down from CNN after around two decades with the network.

Lester Holt’s salary and net worth

Lester Holt’s email to staff this morning announcing his decision to leave nightly news https://t.co/iFscn4O7rT pic.twitter.com/NCoqJKgdKf — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 24, 2025

For his work at NBC, Holt has earned an annual salary of approximately $10 million. This figure reflects not only his role as an anchor but also his contributions to presidential debates, breaking news coverage, and various investigative reports. His ability to connect with audiences has made him one of the highest-paid news anchors in the industry.

Considering his paycheck, it does not come as a surprise that Celebrity Net Worth lists Holt as having an estimated net worth of $35 million. According to the site, his wealth stems primarily from his decades-long career in broadcast journalism, but he has also earned additional income from guest appearances in television shows and films. He has made cameo appearances in productions such as The Fugitive, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and 30 Rock.

Interestingly, Holt’s financial success goes beyond his salary from his journalism-centric opportunities. In 2017, he and his wife, Carol Hagen, a real estate agent, sold their luxury Manhattan condo for $6.4 million. The property, located in the prestigious Grand Madison building, was originally purchased by the news anchor in 2007 for $3.22 million. It’s not clear if it’s the only real estate property that the couple had sold.

When not busy with his work in news media, Holt is a dedicated family man and a passionate bass guitarist. He and Hagen share two children, including Stefan Holt, who has followed in his footsteps as a televised news anchor. Given Holt’s earnings and net worth, we can say that Stefan is en route to financial stability himself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy