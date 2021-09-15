What is Lori Harvey’s Net Worth?

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of who Lori Harvey is. Aside from her relation to comedian Steve Harvey, the 24-year-old American model has been in the headlines numerous times for her often high-profile relationships with other celebrities and musicians. She was the talk of the town in 2020 when she began dating her current boyfriend, Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Though she may not be as famous or as rich as her father⏤or her list of well-known boyfriends, for that matter⏤Harvey has made herself quite well-known outside of her personal life and has even managed to secure herself a few bucks along the way. So how much money has she made so far?

Born January 13, 1997, Harvey is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey⏤Steve Harvey’s third wife⏤from a previous relationship. After her mother married Steve in 2007, the comedian adopted Lori and allowed her to officially take his last name. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, it was through her famous stepfather and her stunning presence on his family reality TV series, Steve Harvey, that Lori gained the notoriety that propelled her to stardom.

Before her modeling career, Lori was actually an accomplished equestrian and aspired to compete in the Olympics. Unfortunately, her dreams were cut short after a riding accident broke her back and tore her MCL, leaving her bound at home and looking for something to fill the void.

She was soon spending her free time posting pictures of herself on Instagram, and with her famous last name, it didn’t take long to build up an impressive profile, which she has since grown to over 3.8 million followers. With more models and social influencers finding modeling work and endorsements through their IG accounts, Lori was sought after by modeling agencies and was eventually walking runways for big-name fashion giants like Dolce & Gabbana.

Harvey’s fame as a model and Instagram influencer made her a big name in fashion, which opened more doors into the entertainment industry. With her beauty and fame, it didn’t take long for her to get courted by other celebrities, which led to brief relationships with music mogul P. Diddy and Atlanta rapper Future before she started a relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

These connections helped nudge Lori Harvey more into the spotlight, and she was even featured in an episode of the popular VH1 game show Hip Hop Squares in 2019. Though a lot of her success can be attributed to her stepfather’s famous last name, Lori is slowly coming out from beneath his shadow to create a spotlight of her own, one that’s sure to earn her reasonably sized paydays in the near future.

What is Lori Harvey’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey is currently worth $1 million. Though this sum might seem small given that she hasn’t done much in the industry yet, it’s far from definitive. And at the young age of 24, Harvey still has plenty of time to make her mark and build her fortune. Even if she’s not a multimillionaire now, she’s definitely moving in the right direction.