What is Matthew Gray Gubler’s net worth?

For 15 years, Matthew Gray Gubler has entertained audiences as the young genius Dr. Spencer Reid on the hit drama series Criminal Minds. Since the actor’s first appearance on the show in 2005, fans have watched him week after week until the show’s end in 2020. Of course, as all actors do, Gubler has kept himself busy outside of Criminal Minds with appearances in films like Horse Girl, 500 Days of Summer, and Alvin and the Chipmunks.

But Gubler is not just an actor. In addition to his role on the show, he directed and wrote multiple episodes. He’s also an accomplished artist and storyboard writer, which led him to release an illustrated novel titled Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself that made it onto the New York Times Bestseller list.

After 15 years of playing everyone’s favorite doctor on Criminal Minds and appearing in several other projects, Gubler has to be sitting on a nice-sized chunk of cash, right? Let’s take a closer look at the actor’s career and his time on the hit show to see just how much money he’s accumulated over the last decade.

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler?

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 8, 1980, Gubler started his showbiz career by modeling while attending NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During his time in college, he modeled for brands like Burberry, Marc Jacobs, and Tommy Hilfiger and was even fortunate enough to intern for Wes Anderson, the legendary director behind such films as The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Gubler was actually invited to audition for The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and played a small role as Zissou’s assistant.

He went on to play the role of Simon Seville in all three Alvin and the Chipmunks films. From there, Gubler continued to lend his voice to animated films, including Batman: Assault on Arkham and All-Star Superman. He has even appeared on a few other shows like Celebrity Ghost Stories, The Beauty Inside, and Dollface. Although Gubler has built a relatively successful career from his other projects, the one he’s most recognized for is Criminal Minds.

From acting to writing and eventually directing, Gubler proved to be a valuable asset to the show. But how much was he paid for his various contributions?

What is Matthew Gray Gubler’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gubler began making $100,000 per episode of Criminal Minds in 2012 before his earnings bumped up to $150,000 per episode in 2016. He’s likely making more from his time on the show to this day through streaming and syndication deals, which, if we learned anything from Jerry Seinfeld, means a lot more money in his bank account.

Thanks to syndication income and regular base salary, Gubler earned around $3.5 to $4 million per year from the show. Currently, his net worth is an impressive $10 million after taxes and expenses. Not bad, Dr. Reid. Not bad at all.