Disney and Marvel are absolutely crushing it with their streaming releases.

Disney Plus has seen a slew of popular films and television series hit the platform over the last few months. Between the release of Encanto, Moon Knight, and the acquisition of Netflix’s former Defenders Saga, people are spending huge amounts of time on Disney Plus and plan to spend even more once Ms. Marvel drops.

The next series in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is set to arrive on the streamer June 8, 2022, joining Moon Knight and Hawkeye in Marvel’s carefully-planned Phase Four. The show stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American superhero fangirl who idolizes Captain Marvel. The first season is poised to detail Khan’s backstory and the development of her own superpowers.

The show looks to be perfectly suited to a pre-teen audience in a similar age range to the titular hero. Trailers tease a funny and charming coming-of-age storyline that follows the common ups and downs of adolescence paired with the complications of superhero life. Ms. Marvel’s rating on Disney Plus will similarly reflect this.

Ms. Marvel’s Disney Plus rating

Image via Disney

The first season of Kamala Khan’s super-powered adventures comes with a rating of TV-PG, according to DeseretNews. The show’s family-friendly rating comes on the heels of several more mature releases on the streaming giant, with Moon Knight and the Defenders Saga both receiving TV-MA ratings as a warning to young viewers.

The trend of shows offering far more violent themes is broken by Ms. Marvel, which returns to more familiar Disney territory with its child-friendly content.

In a highly-anticipated 2022 Marvel lineup that also includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ms. Marvel is sure to make a colorful Phase Four debut when it flies onto Disney Plus Wednesday, June 8.