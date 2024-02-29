What is Q Burdette’s biggest ‘Survivor 46′ secret?

Serving as a member of the football and track and field team at Ole Miss, Survivor 46 star Quintavius “Q” Burdette stepped away from athletics after graduating college to pursue a career in real estate, a decision that has seemingly changed his life for the better.

“I’m the first in my family to ever go to college. I played football and ran track, so I had double duty. Within my small town, I’m only one of two that has ever played football in the SEC… I wanted something different, so I just Googled ‘What profession can I make what I’m worth?’ and real estate popped up. I didn’t have a clue about real estate, but fast forward two or three years later, I was the number two agent in the U.S.”

Because of this, it looks like Q has the brains, brawn, and beauty needed to secure the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize, already making big moves after just one episode of the beloved competition series. Serving as a member of the Yanu tribe, the “brave, polite, and proud” castaway managed to convince his tribemates to vote out David Jelinsky — who had proven himself to be a liability after failing not one, not two, but three challenges — over Jess Chong, ultimately orchestrating the first blindside of the season.

Q is proving himself to be a force to be reckoned with on the Emmy Award-winning show, but according to what he had to say in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, one major secret could ruin his game once and for all. If his fellow castaways were to find out, they would vote him out immediately!

What is his Survivor 46 secret exactly? To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Q Burdette’s Survivor secret

According to Q himself, which he shared with Survivor writer and reporter Dalton Ross, he is not in desperate need of the million-dollar cash prize.

“I don’t want the other players to know that I’m kind of well off at this point in my life. My portfolio of houses that I own, I own 47 houses. I was offered $10 million before I came out here for those 47 houses, that I turned down, so I don’t want people to know that Q got a little change in the bank.”

Will he manage to keep this secret under wraps and bring home the bacon nonetheless? We will just have to wait and see…

To watch Q’s journey on Survivor 46 from start to finish, tune into brand new episodes each and every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, it might not be as easy as he thinks to outwit, outplay, and outlast his fellow castaways!