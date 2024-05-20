The Amazing Digital Circus
Image via YouTube / Glitch Productions
Category:
TV

What is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ episode 3 release date?

The first two episodes of the animated web series have been fantastic, so the third is hotly anticipated.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 20, 2024 07:19 am

The Amazing Digital Circus has made quite an impression on its viewers despite only having released two episodes. The independent animated web series by Glitch Productions is about a girl called Pomni and a group of six people trapped inside a circus-themed virtual reality game, and it’s received widespread critical acclaim.

Recommended Videos

The first episode, “Pilot,” was released on Oct. 13, 2023, and the second, “Candy Carrier Chaos!” followed on May 3, 2024. The former is one of the most-watched YouTube pilots in history, with more than 320 million views at the time of writing. It earned an Annie Awards nomination for lead animator Kevin Temmer in the Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production category, which should tell you everything you need to know about its quality.

Ten episodes are planned, meaning another eight are on the way. But when can fans expect the hotly anticipated third episode to hit YouTube?

When is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ episode 3 coming?

The Amazing Digital Circus
Image via YouTube / Glitch Productions

There is no confirmed date for the third episode, but there is a strong expectation that it will arrive in late 2024.

After that third episode hits the internet, expect more news about subsequent installments, which are expected in 2025. It’ll likely take a few years to release all ten episodes.

If you’re excited about episode 3, keep returning to this article. We’ll update it with information about the specific release date as it’s announced.

In the meantime, head over to Glitch Productions’ YouTube channel, where you can watch the first two episodes, the series trailer, and a short film as many times as you wish.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 20, 2024
Read Article What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ release date, confirmed
Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne in Batman: Caped Crusader
Category: TV
TV
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ release date, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 20, 2024
Read Article Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Mother Askani X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
TV
TV
Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 20, 2024
Read Article A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 20, 2024
Read Article What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ release date, confirmed
Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne in Batman: Caped Crusader
Category: TV
TV
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ release date, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 20, 2024
Read Article Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Mother Askani X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
TV
TV
Who is Mother Askani in ‘X-Men ’97?’
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 20, 2024
Read Article A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.