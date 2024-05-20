What is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ episode 3 release date?

The Amazing Digital Circus has made quite an impression on its viewers despite only having released two episodes. The independent animated web series by Glitch Productions is about a girl called Pomni and a group of six people trapped inside a circus-themed virtual reality game, and it’s received widespread critical acclaim.

Recommended Videos

The first episode, “Pilot,” was released on Oct. 13, 2023, and the second, “Candy Carrier Chaos!” followed on May 3, 2024. The former is one of the most-watched YouTube pilots in history, with more than 320 million views at the time of writing. It earned an Annie Awards nomination for lead animator Kevin Temmer in the Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production category, which should tell you everything you need to know about its quality.

Ten episodes are planned, meaning another eight are on the way. But when can fans expect the hotly anticipated third episode to hit YouTube?

When is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ episode 3 coming?

Image via YouTube / Glitch Productions

There is no confirmed date for the third episode, but there is a strong expectation that it will arrive in late 2024.

After that third episode hits the internet, expect more news about subsequent installments, which are expected in 2025. It’ll likely take a few years to release all ten episodes.

If you’re excited about episode 3, keep returning to this article. We’ll update it with information about the specific release date as it’s announced.

In the meantime, head over to Glitch Productions’ YouTube channel, where you can watch the first two episodes, the series trailer, and a short film as many times as you wish.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more