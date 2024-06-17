AGT season 19 (Image via NBC Insider)
TV

What is the ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 19 filming location?

The 92 year old venue's has a surprisingly rich history.
Samawiyah Hasnain
Samawiyah Hasnain
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 07:39 am

America’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and well-renowned show host Terry Crews have returned for a fun-filled season 19 of the NBC competition series. Now that the audition episodes have already aired, fans are excited to witness the elimination process and see their favorite contestants perform live in the famous auditorium.

The America’s Got Talent franchise has been filmed in the historical California venue for the past eighteen years since 2006. The modern look and newly transformed interior might surprise the viewers that this auditorium was constructed in 1932.

Back in the day, it was immensely popular for its awards ceremonies, exclusive charity events, royal balls, and orchestras. However, the vintage interior reflecting the artistic architectural building is preserved by mixing the modern outlook with the historical aspect.

AGT season 19 is filmed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California

Part of the Pasadena Convention Center, the Pasadena Civic Auditorium consists of a main floor, a lounge, an exclusive lobby, and a balcony. It can hold up to 2,997 visitors meanwhile the Gold Room can host more than 300 guests.

Apart from the auditorium, the center itself consists of a 25,000-square-foot ballroom, a premium hotel, and an ice skating rink. On the auditorium’s ceiling, a mural painting by the Italian-American artist Giovanni Smeraldi leaves the audience star-struck.

Other than America’s Got Talent, the Italian theatre has been a venue for the prestigious Emmy Awards from 1977 to 1997. Iconic names such as Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Hope, and Luciano Pavarotti have performed on this stage. Moreover, with its rich history, the Pasadena Civic Auditorium has changed the way people view art and cinema.

Samawiyah Hasnain
Samawiyah is a contributing freelance writer at WGTC. With a keen eye for Bravo shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and Real Housewives, she dives deep into the drama and controversies. Through her fresh perspective, Samawiyah brings an engaging and entertaining storytelling style for the reality TV fans.