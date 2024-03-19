What is the ‘Call Me Bae’ release date?

A new slate of content is headed to Prime Video in just a few months, and among the most exciting is the incoming Call Me Bae. The fresh project stars up-and-comer Ananya Panday as Bae, a one-time billionaire thrust into a brand new life.

The upcoming series stars a lineup of talented stars typically seen in gripping Hindi releases, including Panday, Varun Dhawan, Vir Das, Neelam Kothari, and Diksha Juneja. Series creator Ishita Moitra, who also serves as lead writer, recently put out Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a delightful flick that viewers lauded as a reminder of the good ol’ days of Bollywood. They’re hoping for more of the same from Call Me Bae, which is headed to Prime Video later this year.

Do we know when Call Me Bae is slated to release?

The vague details revealed thus far about Call Me Bae are more than enough to draw longtime Bollywood fans in, even as they await hard details like a release date. The series was included on Prime Video’s list of upcoming projects, which indicates a release date in 2024, but unfortunately a more concrete release window has yet to be announced.

It’s still early in the year, so it’s hard to pin down exactly when Call Me Bae will be on streaming, but it’s likely to come within the first half of 2024. It’s a bit early for Prime Video to be teasing any end-of-year projects, which has many fans expecting to set sights on Call Me Bae by the end of summer.

The series follows Ananya Panday’s Bae, a former billionaire fashionista, following her fall from grace. Stripped of funds and expected to forge a path on her own, the determined Bae sets out to build wealth all her own, without her family’s assistance. The series looks delightfully engaging, and the chemistry between Panday and co-star Varun Dhawan is palpable. They’re sure to deliver wonderful performances once the series arrives on Prime Video, and the wait shouldn’t be too long.