What is the cast of ‘Lost’ doing now?

Lost has been off the air for more than a decade, but thanks to the fact that it’s readily available on streaming services, plenty of people are still discovering the show for the first time. One of the things that made Lost remarkable at the time was its vast ensemble cast which was composed almost entirely of terrific actors.

The years since the show ended have been kinder to some of these actors than others, but all of them have found some work in the years since the series ended. For some, Lost may not even wind up being the high point of their career. Here’s what has happened to many of the show’s main cast members in the years since Lost ended.

Matthew Fox

Since wrapping up his role as Jack Shepherd, Fox has only worked sporadically. He starred in 2008’s Speed Racer, and also in World War Z and Bone Tamahawk following the end of the show. Fox was accused of assaulting women by co-star Dominic Monaghan, and while those allegations have never been verified, it has certainly had an impact on his career as an actor.

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly was quite young when she took on the role of Kate, but since the show ended, she’s chosen to work only occasionally, and mostly in larger projects. She took on the invented role of Tauriel in the two of the three Hobbit films, and she also stars as Hope van Dyne in Marvel’s Ant-Man films, and became the first female hero in that universe to get her name into a title when Ant-Man and the Wasp was released in 2018.

Josh Holloway

Following the conclusion of Lost, Josh Holloway had a small role in the opening minutes of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, but has done most of his work on TV. He starred in the failed star vehicle Intelligence in 2014, and also on Colony from 2016 to 2018. Most recently, he showed up in a recurring supporting role on the ultra-successful series Yellowstone in 2020.

Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia played the lovable Hurley across six seasons of Lost, and afterward found a series of other roles, largely on television. He starred in the short-lived Fox series Alcatraz, and then became a series regular on Hawaii Five-0, which featured a number of Lost cast members over the course of its run. He also had a supporting role in The Ridiculous Six and made a brief appearance in 2020’s The Wrong Missy.

Naveen Andrews

Prior to his starring role as Sayid Jarrah, Andrews had already romanced Juliette Binoche in The English Patient. In the years since Lost, Andrews has mostly worked on TV, and had starring roles on Once Upon a Time in Wonderland and Sense8. Most recently, he co-starred with Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout, taking on the crucial role of Sunny Balwani.

Terry O’Quinn

Undoubtedly one of Lost‘s breakout performers, Terry O’Quinn’s work as John Locke earned him an Emmy, and since then he’s taken on roles in a variety of other TV projects. He had a starring role in Patriot from 2015 to 2018, as well as a recurring role on Hawaii Five-0. More recently, he’s appeared in shows like Pieces of Her and Castle Rock, proving that he remains the versatile actor he was on Lost.

Henry Ian Cusick

Desmond was one of several great additions to Lost‘s core ensemble in later seasons, and Henry Ian Cusick has spent the years since the show aired working primarily on television, where he had a main role on The CW series The 100 for five years. Cusick also had a recurring role on Scandal, and starred on MacGyver from 2020 to 2021.

Dominic Monaghan

Thanks to the enormous success of the Lord of the Rings series, Dominic Monaghan was likely the biggest star on Lost when the show first premiered. Since the show ended, Monaghan has taken on supporting roles in various TV and film projects, including a role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and a small role in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. He also hosted his own nature series, Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, for four years, and currently hosts The Friendship Onion with Lord of the Rings co-star Billy Boyd in which they discuss their time filming Lord of the Rings.

Michael Emerson

Michael Emerson has had a consistently stellar career since Lost, in part because he proved his talents over and over again as Ben Linus on the show. After Lost, he took on a central role on Person of Interest, a CBS procedural that lasted for five seasons. After that, he jumped around in a variety of smaller parts before landing the role of Leland Townsend, Satan’s right-hand man, on the critically acclaimed series Evil.

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim has found enormous success in his post-Lost career, and jumped almost immediately to Hawaii Five-0, where he was one of the show’s stars through its first seven seasons. He also did voice work on The Legend of Korra and more recently in Raya and the Last Dragon, and made appearances in the Divergent series and the Hellboy remake. He’s also playing Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Yunjin Kim

In the years since Lost, Yunjin Kim, who played Sun on the show, has starred in a variety of TV shows both in the U.S. and in Korea. In the U,S., she starred in Mistresses from 2013 to 2016, and more recently, she’s appeared in Money Heist: Korea. Kim has also shown up in a number of Korean films in recent years, including Confession, which was released in 2022.

Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Mitchell left Lost to star on V, and while that show was fairly quickly canceled, she has found plenty of other work on the small screen since then. She starred on the NBC series Revolution from 2012 to 2014, and she also had a recurring role in the third season of the popular sci-fi series The Expanse. More recently, she’s established a recurring role on FBI: International.