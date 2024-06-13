What is the ‘Love Is Blind: Brazil’ season 4 release date?

As a dating show, Love is Blind has introduced viewers to a unique way of finding love. In this social experiment, participants look for a connection through emotional intimacy without seeing one another. During their time in separate pods, they bond and get to know each other’s personalities in depth.

The only way the two partners can come face to face is after getting engaged. However, this comes with challenges as the couple adjusts to their partner’s lifestyle, and understands their family dynamics and career-related responsibilities. Every engaged pair’s connection is put to the test after they are sent into the real world; at the wedding altar, the two have to decide whether they want a long-term commitment or not.

Due to the interesting show format, Love is Blind has become one of the most popular reality dating shows. It has birthed spinoffs including Love is Blind: Brazil which has been running for three seasons now and is back with a new one. However, this series adds a major twist to the traditional format of the Netflix show.

Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 is set to release on Wednesday, June 19

Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 will feature contestants who were in a previous long-term commitment but for whom, unfortunately, things couldn’t work out. It will also include participants who were heartbroken after a divorce, and now wish for a second chance at love. This encourages them to re-write their happy ending by finding a loving soulmate through the experiment.

As mentioned in the season 4 trailer description:

“This reality show features participants who are looking for true love for the second time in their lives.”

Hosted by Brazil’s star couple — model and actress Camila Queiroz, and soap opera actor Klebber Toldeo — the eleven-episode season will highlight mental health issues, previous heartbreak, and childhood stories as constants connect on a deeper level. The new faces as cast members, for the upcoming season are introduced as:

Patrick Ribeiro, 32, Traffic Manager

Ariela Carasso, 34, Events Director

Vanessa Kurashiki, 33, Lawyer

Ingrid Santa Rita, 33, Architect

Alexandre Thomaz, 34, Businessman

Gabriel Kaled, 31, Economist

Muriel De Aquino Silva, 36, Sales Executive

Leandro Marçal, 32, Personal Trainer

Marilia Pinheiro, 37, Banker

Leonardo Plácido, 34, Lawyer

Rodrigo Knoeller, 40, Marketing Manager

Evandro Pinto, 35, Security Personnel

Marcia Ishimoto, 34, Event Promoter

Renata Giaffredo, 33, Lawyer

André Romano, 30, Compliance Analyst

Stream Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, June 19 to see newly formed connections and how their bond progresses over time. Follow Netflix’s official Instagram account to stay updated with new teasers and sneak peeks.

