HBO has announced the next Game of Thrones spinoff series after House of the Dragon and this time, the story will center not around thrones or high seats, but the adventures of a legendary knight known as Ser Duncan the Tall.

This new show will be called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight and take place during the Targaryen reign. In it, we follow the story of a low commoner who goes on to become a knight-errant, also known as a “hedge knight,” and travel the Seven Kingdoms in pursuit of adventure and chivalry. Duncan is heeled by his loyal esquire and friend, Egg, who is in truth Aegon V Targaryen, the rightful heir of the Iron Throne.

You have probably heard the name before in Game of Thrones, or read about the legendary Dunk in association with George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. The peoples of Westeros refer to these stories as the “tales of Dunk and Egg,” and that’s the name Martin chose when writing their story in full through a trilogy of novellas.

The first of these, titled The Hedge Knight, came out in 1998. Martin followed that up with The Sworn Sword in 2003, and The Mystery Knight in 2010.

The story of Dunk & Egg is among some of the best writing George R.R. Martin has ever done. Distanced from the game of politics at the Westerosi courts, and free from the ambitions of the main story, The Hedge Knight is a smaller narrative centered around two protagonists who revel in adventure and influence the course of events in their own small and particular ways.

HBO hasn’t offered any more details about The Hedge Knight, but it’s safe to presume that the project, which has been ordered to series, will continue to chronicle the entire trilogy if successful.

This is the second spinoff after House of the Dragon’s successful debut last year, and going by George R.R. Martin’s previous words, will be just the beginning for Game of Thrones spinoffs.