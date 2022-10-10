What is the ‘Prince That Was Promised’ prophecy in ‘House of the Dragon?’

The world of Game of Thrones continues to expand with the prequel show House of the Dragon, providing more insight into the Targaryen dynasty and incidentally the prophecy of Azor Ahai.

While the story of Westeros in the words of creator George R.R. Martin has not yet been completed, others have some insight into the most famous prophecy in Westeros, and who might be the one to fulfill it.

For those looking to get up to speed, here is all you need to know about the prophecy of Azor Ahai, or the prince who was promised.

What is the ‘Prince That Was Promised’ prophecy?

Image via HBO

The prophecy of Azor Ahai, or “The Prince That Was Promised” prophecy comes from the ancient texts of Asshai and suggests that a warrior will be born, saving the realm from the darkness that comes with winter. They are said to have the Song of Ice and Fire. Like all prophecies in the franchise, this is often misinterpreted and with many different components from the text, different people have derived different meanings.

Azor Ahai is said to be born again, amidst smoke and salt when the red star bleeds and evil cold darkness descends upon the realm. They are said to wield the Lightbringer sword and have the power to wake dragons out of stone.

Who is the Prince that was promised?

Image via HBO

There is no correct answer as to who the prince that was promised is, and perhaps we will never find out exactly who they are it was if the prophecy was interpreted correctly at all.

Throughout Game of Thrones, there were plenty of candidates to be Azor Ahai, and now with House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra has emerged as another intended candidate to have been the princess who was promised.

Of course, the two most popular candidates to fulfill this prophecy are Jon Snow and Dangerous Targaryen. Perhaps with the release of George R.R. Martin’s final book A Dream of Spring, we will get answers about who exactly the prince who was promised supposedly is.