What is the Ranch Water drink from ‘Selling the OC’?

Selling the OC is full of surprising twists and juicy turns, but viewers of the new Netflix show were thrown a surprising curveball when one of the realtors, Tyler Stanaland ordered from a waiter a cocktail called a Ranch Water.

Those unfamiliar with the drink, of which we include ourselves, immediately raised their eyebrows at its name. Does it have…ranch dressing in it?

The question was of such importance that it even distracted viewers from the drama unfolding between Tyler Stanaland and Kayla Cardona. We won’t spoil that for you here, but we will say that the Ranch Cocktail has earned its appeal.

What is the Ranch Water drink and how did it get its name?

I hate Ranch dressing so much that I don't even think I can try a Ranch water cocktail… — Jacq-the-Jalapeno🌶 {she/they} (@jaqFrOoT) August 28, 2022

Why is it called Ranch Water? No, it’s not because it has ranch dressing in it (thank goodness). You guessed it — the drink was created by a Texan rancher in the 90s by the name of Kevin Williamson, not to be confused with Kevin Williamson the screenwriter of Scream.

The drink is to Texans what Vodka Soda is to Californians. Its ingredients are tequila, lime juice, and sparkling mineral water. Thanks in part to Selling the OC, this southern cocktail’s popularity has spread across the nation and become the perfect companion to the summer heat.

Sadly, Williamson passed away in 2021, according to CultureMap, but his famous cocktail recipe lives on, even in sunny Orange County, California where affluent realtors cash in commissions on some of the state’s most expensive luxury homes.

What is the recipe for Ranch Water?

If you’re looking to make a glass of Ranch Water for yourself – and why wouldn’t you? – here is the recipe pulled from the pioneer of southern cooking herself, The Pioneer Woman.

Ingredients:

Crushed ice

1 tbsp. lime juice, fresh or bottled, more if desired

2 oz. tequila blanco

6 oz. sparkling mineral water, like Topo Chico

Lime wheels and bendy straws, for serving

Directions:

“Fill a glass one-half full with crushed ice. Top with fresh lime juice, tequila, then the sparkling water. Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and drink with a bendy straw, if you like!”

Next time you’re in California, or in a U.S. state not from the south, turn some heads by ordering a glass of Ranch Water. The bartender will likely look at you funny, but just list the ingredients and they’ll whip it right up. For those in Texas — well, cheers!