The ‘Supernatural’ cast: where are they now?

Supernatural came to its end after 15 seasons, with 327 episodes aired. As the longest-running American live-action fantasy television series, it amassed a legion of fans who were devastated when the show came to an end. However, no need to fear because your favorite Supernatural characters have many projects coming soon, including a prequel to Supernatural. Read on to see what the cast is doing now.

Alexander Calvert

In Supernatural, Alexander Calvert played Jack Kline, the son of Lucifer and only known Nephilim to be sired by an Archangel. He was taken in by Sam and Dean, who showed him how to master his powers and sway him onto the path to good. It was a general assumption that he was evil, but this antichrist also enjoys junk food and computer games.

As of late, Calvert has been working on the television series Dead Boy Detectives, which will be released soon. He has also dedicated his time to philanthropy and promoted a “nougat” charm on his social media, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

This The Walking Dead actor portrayed John Winchester, a ruthless hunter seeking vengeance for his wife, who was killed by the demon Azazel. He raised his sons — Sam and Dean — to be hunters until one day he goes missing, causing Sam and Dean to search for him.

As for what Morgan has in the works, he’ll be in the action-thriller movie Fall, which will be released sometime in 2022. He will also be starring in Isle of the Dead, a spin-off mini-series of The Walking Dead, which is expected to be released in 2023.

Samantha Smith

Samantha Smith is known for playing Mary Winchester, mother to Sam and Dean. Mary is initially depicted as a loving, gentle mother. But when she’s brought back from the dead in season 11, the matriarch is instead portrayed as a brave woman who can keep up with the best of the hunters.

Since Supernatural concluded in 2019, Smith has not been linked to any acting projects. In 2020, she revealed she had breast cancer that was successfully operated on.

Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino’s sassy depiction of Lucifer in Supernatural made him a well-liked character, even though he is one of the most significant central antagonists in the show. His story follows the classic biblical one. Lucifer is God’s favorite angel, but when God makes humans, Lucifer doesn’t like them and decides to make that their problem.

Pellegrino will be seen next in American Rust, a compelling family drama television series on Showtime, and Strangers in a Strange Land, an upcoming movie.

Ruth Connell

Rowena is a powerful witch who acts as the main antagonist in multiple Supernatural seasons. And while she does team up with the Winchesters on several dire occasions to defeat a common enemy, this quote from Rowena perfectly encapsulates her position as an anti-hero: “I am a flawed, petty, evil creature, Samuel, and I don’t know if I can be redeemed. But I have to try.”

Currently, Connell is working on multiple projects, including an upcoming HBO show titled Dead Boy Detectives and the movies Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose and Hexengeddon.

Jim Beaver

A veteran hunter and old friend of the Winchesters, the character Bobby Singer is one of the longest-lasting recurring characters in Supernatural. He enjoys sarcastic remarks, being cynical, and speaking his mind. However, he’s redeemed by his commitment to hunting and saving people from the supernatural forces.

Jim Beaver portrayed this well-loved character. He will be in Kindling, a horror movie expected to be released in 2022.

Mark Sheppard

Mark Sheppard portrayed Crowley, the King of Hell. He has acted as an antagonist in many circumstances but often teams up with the Winchesters. He has a bromance with Dean, the affectionate nickname “Moose” for Sam, and loves to make people uncomfortable with gratuitous sexual innuendos and offensive jokes.

Sheppard finished filming for the upcoming television series Walker: Independence, which is a prequel for Jared Padalecki’s Walker and set to premiere in September of 2022.

Misha Collins

Like Mark Sheppard, Misha Collins’ Supernatural character also has a bromance with Dean. Castiel is a mighty angel of God who rescues the Winchesters regularly. He’s a strong and determined individual but naive in the ways of humans. As a result, his ignorance gets him into hilarious situations.

Since Supernatural, Collins has been involved in charity work, released a book of poetry called Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You, and has been enjoying family time. He is due to play Harvey Dent in the television series Gotham Knights, which will be released in 2023.

Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki plays one of Supernatural’s leading roles, opposite Jensen Ackles. His character, Sam, is conflicted about being a hunter but allows himself to get dragged back into the hunter life after his dad goes missing. Frequently, he is the voice of reason in his relationship with Dean, who usually sees him as a geek or a prude.

In 2021, he began his project Walker, a television series reimagining of Walker: Texas Ranger. He also owns a bar in Austin, Texas, called Stereotype.

Jensen Ackles

Opposite Sam is his brother Dean, who Jensen Ackles plays. Raised in the hunter lifestyle by his dominating father, Dean’s primary role is protecting his brother Sam, and he often goes to extreme lengths to do so. He’s mischievous, handsome, and an avid fan of classic rock. These traits make Dean a well-loved television character.

Jensen Ackles is currently playing Soldier Boy in The Boys, and he owns a brewery in Austin, Texas, named Family Business Beer Company with his relatives. To Supernatural fans’ delight, he’s also involved in a project called The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural. The television show will premiere in 2022, and until then, everyone will be in anticipation.