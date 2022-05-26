What is the ‘Willow’ series Release Date on Disney Plus?

Our collective imagination has once again been captured by the whimsically dark fantasy world of Willow. With Lucasfilm’s announcement for the sequel to the 1988 classic during Star Wars Celebration 2022, there’s no doubt the upcoming Disney Plus series is set to enchant. Slated to premiere on the streamer on November 30 of this year, it looks like this tale of wizardry will be one to remember. Take a look at the spellbinding new trailer below.

For those unfamiliar with the original film, here’s a refresher. Willow follows the story of Willow Ufgood, played by legendary actor Warwick Davis of Star Wars fame, as he voluntarily protects an infant prophesied to bring down the evil sorceress Bavmorda. Along the way he meets countless heroes, villains, and fantastical creatures that help or hinder his journey — while he simultaneously attempts to become a wizard.

Released in May of 1988 to mixed critical reception and a mild fan response, Willow has since become beloved by fans around the globe. A brainchild of George Lucas, the movie was brought to life by the then up and coming director, Ron Howard.

In the book The Cinema of George Lucas, the visionary filmmaker describes his idea for Willow saying; “(I) thought it would be great to use a little person in a lead role. A lot of my movies are about a little guy against the system, and this was just a more literal interpretation of that idea.”

Not much else is known about the long awaited Willow sequel, but one thing is certain — with an original story and a wonderful cast of new characters, magic is most definitely in the air.