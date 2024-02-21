What is the Wolf by Vanderpump Tahoe opening date?

Lisa Vanderpump is coming to Tahoe and we can't wait to visit.

Hey, Vanderpump Rules fans, you’re about to have the opportunity to eat at a Lisa Vanderpump restaurant outside Las Vegas or L.A. In June 2023, the restaurateur and reality star announced she would open Wolf by Vanderpump at Lake Tahoe — so when can you make reservations?

A press release stated that everything inside the restaurant would be themed around the wolf, with a bar, menu favorites, and new creations. The establishment will be inside Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, and referring to the project, Harvey’s and Harrah’s General Manager Karie Hall said,

“We are thrilled to bring the sophistication and fun of the Vanderpump brand to Lake Tahoe. The designs by Lisa and Nick Alain are stunning, the menu is delectable and the cocktails will feature beautiful and unique presentations. No detail is overlooked, and it will exceed all expectations. Wolf is an exciting and unique addition that we know visitors to Harrah’s and Harveys will love.” via Caesar’s.com

As the press release announcing Lisa Vanderpump’s new venture stated, Wolf by Vanderpump was expected to open in winter 2023-2024, but at the time of this writing, the season had almost passed, and it was not yet up and running.

Fans were excited to find out that Vanderpump regulars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and — boo, hiss — Tom Sandoval were spotted in Lake Tahoe filming season 11. But as of this report, restaurant construction was ongoing, according to The U.S. Sun.

As for what to expect when Wolf finally opens, Queen Vanderpump said in the press release that the food will be “decadent” while the cocktails will be “earthy and Instagrammable.” She added,

” … [T]he entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe. ‘Wolf’ has additional meaning as it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy.” via Caesars.com

But an unnamed source told The Sun

“The opening date was expected to be March 1st, but now it’s going to be closer to mid-March. Depending on how long construction and the finishing touches will take, it can even open by the end of March.” via The U.S. Sun

Sounds like we’ll have to wait a little longer before we pack our bags and schedule a trip to Lake Tahoe …