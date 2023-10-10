What is ‘WandaVision’ spin-off ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ about?

Ever since Wandavision wowed audiences, devoted MCU fans have been wondering what was going to happen next in the seemingly idyllic town of Westview, and now they finally have an answer. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and before that Agatha: House of Harkness) follows Agnes, a.k.a Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch in the Marvel universe who survived the Salem witch trials.

The project was greenlit in 2020 and since then fans have been treated to a steady drip of leaks and lots of name changes, but nothing too substantial regarding the plot. Until now, that is.

Thanks to a newly released copyright listing for the show, dedicated fans and journalists like us have managed to uncover some important things about the storyline for this upcoming show. But what exactly is Wandavision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries about? And how will the writers manage to make an entire series, seeing as the final episode of Wandavision saw Agatha practically chained to Westview thanks to a hex that Wanda put on her? Read on to find out!

What is the plotline for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

Photo via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Thanks to a new copyright listing on the U.S. Copyright Office’s website, we now know how the first episode of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will likely go. Under the “Description of Work” section of the listing for episode one of the series, it says the following:

“Marvel Studios presents “Agatha.” In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways, only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

So, it seems that Harkness has managed to break free of Wanda’s hex, but is left flailing with no powers, which is likely to be the main source of conflict throughout the series. One other plot point that’s been mostly confirmed is that Wanda’s son Billy Maximoff (Wiccan) is to be resurrected after he was devastatingly erased from existence during his mother’s fight with Agatha at the end of Wandavision. This is also sure to be a huge plot point in season one, and perhaps even throughout the entire series.

Aside from that, though, we don’t know the exact details of how the rest of the series will pan out. Filming finished in May of this year, though, which means that we could be given more information before the potential release date. However, given how incredibly tight Marvel can be about leaks, it’s unlikely that eager audiences will have too much to work with for their detective quest.