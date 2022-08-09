What kind of a lawyer is Jennifer Walters from ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and where did she go to law school?

Fans of the MCU cannot wait for Phase Four to add She-Hulk to the superhero list that they are so eager to watch on their televisions. Bruce Banner’s Cousin, Jennifer Walters, is a single attorney in her 30s just trying to navigate life. Life becomes drastically different and a lot crazier for her when she all of a sudden gains the same powers as her famous cousin due to an accident.

This causes her to turn from your average 30-year-old into a six-foot-seven powerful force to be reckoned with. She is very unsure when it first happens and does not want to be the hero that her cousin is, however, after training with Bruce, she begins to think that she might just be good to go. Fans cannot wait to see the newest member of the MCU. MCU fanatics are also wondering what kind of law she practices for her day job and where she went to school at.

What kind of law does Jennifer Walters practice?

via Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters is one of the most important lawyers in the entire MCU. She is a lawyer who focuses and specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. This is one of the most important positions in the entire MCU, as there are obviously many different heroes and different types of situations that routinely pop up throughout time.

The MCU writers and creators are showing fans all of the different aspects and things that go into everyday life when you live amongst heroes and villains. There are a lot of things that fans do not realize, giving fans an insight into what life might be like if you need a lawyer, so the show is doing a great job of that.

Where did Jennifer Walters go to law school to become a lawyer?

via Marvel Studios

As is the case with all lawyers, no matter if you are a human or one of the most powerful superheroes in the world, if you want to be a lawyer, you must have the education to do so. Jennifer Walters is no different. Being from the Los Angeles area, it would only make sense that she attend UCLA in order to become a lawyer. After having attended classes, she decided to stay in Los Angeles and continue to work as a lawyer in that area.

Fans of the show can catch Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th.