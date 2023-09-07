What song did Putri sing on ‘America’s Got Talent?’

From golden buzzer-worthy performances from young singers such as Kodi Lee to tear-jerking moments where host Terry Crews has uplifted an entire youth choir, there have been an endless array of instances on America’s Got Talent which have left us all utterly speechless. Flash forward to now, another unbelievable singing superstar is captivating the widespread AGT audience as a whole and reminding them just how beautiful the human voice can truly sound — and that would be 17-year-old Putri Ariani.

The young singer has been skyrocketing up social media hashtags and news headlines due to her awe-inspiring performance on a recent episode of the acclaimed series. Following the aforementioned performance, musical fans and AGT supporters are wondering exactly which song Putri sang on the talent show.

What song did Putri sing?

In one of the most beautiful renditions in recent memory, Putri perfectly executed her strong singing prowess during a fantastic performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by Irish rock band U2. The iconic song — which was released all the way back in 1987 — is often considered to be one of the biggest hits for the classic band.

While the original song inhabits more guitar strumming and a specific focus of soft rock, Putri took an extremely different route by turning the song into a tear-jerking piano ballad which left audiences completely enamored and soaking up her undeniable talent. What’s even more impressive is that Putri is able to play the piano beautifully despite being blind, solidifying her amazing talent as a natural performer.

In the past, another performance from Putri earned her the ever-popular Golden Buzzer, which was used only one other time this season. In addition, Putri’s rendition of the infamous U2 anthem helped secure her rightful place in the series finale. With her original performance being viewed over 50 million times and her U2 rendition earning over 3 million already, it’s clear that AGT has established another superstar in the making.