What song is used in ‘The Continental’ opening?

Look, did anyone actually want or need The Continental: From the World of John Wick? I guess it depends on who you ask, but for the most part, the answer is no. After the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, fans thought the franchise had come to an end, however, Peacock clearly had other plans in store. So, here we are now, with a prequel spin-off that critics aren’t too impressed with.

Putting all that aside for a moment, including the controversial casting of Mel Gibson, it’s understandable that some fans of the action franchise would want to give this series a shot. It seems only fair, after all, and when you like something, you tend to want to consume any and all content related to it that you can get access to. With the first episode out in the world, then, those who watched it are now curious about a very particular detail and no, it’s not even remotely related to the show’s plot. It’s about the music in it.

What is the opening credits song in The Continental?

For the opening credits sequence of the show, the music supervisors chose to have the song “Hard Times” by Baby Huey & the Babysitters playing. Music is a fundamental part of any TV or movie project, of course, so it’s safe to assume that this particular track was carefully considered and selected to deliver maximum atmosphere. It seems like the people responsible for this decision nailed it on the head, as the song’s lyrics perfectly reflect the mental state of Colin Woodell’s Winston Scott.

This, at least, is a total win for The Continental. Now, let’s just hope that it’s not the only one.