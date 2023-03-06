What song plays in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 8 credits? 

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode eight, “When We Are in Need.”

The Last of Us traumatized its audience for the second-to-last time (at least for its first season) with the nail-biting conclusion to its eighth episode, “When We Are in Need.”

After Ellie manages to escape from the literal chopping block, she has a tense showdown with David in a steakhouse that is going up in flames. The episode’s antagonist overpowers Bella Ramsey’s character, and in his final moments, he shows his true colors and the bone-chilling evil at his core.

Thankfully, Ellie manages to get away with her life, stabbing his face over and over in a frenzied state, reducing David’s head to a pulpy mess. Joel catches up to Ellie in the aftermath of the horrifying conclusion, and the pair embrace, with the now-healed smuggler calling his “cargo” his “baby girl.”

Both injured and shaken, the pair walk away and the credits start to roll with a score that appears to bear the trademark melancholy guitar progression of the original game’s soundtrack. However, it’s the episode’s closing tune that is drawing attention.

The song at the end of episode eight

Image via HBO

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what exactly is playing as the show cuts from Ellie and Joe walking away from the burning wreckage. As it starts to swell, the show’s subtitles only indicate “solemn music playing.” That said, there is a distinct sense of “Gustavo Santaolalla-ism” to the outro song, which leads us to believe that the song may form part of the show’s original soundtrack, composed by both Santaolalla and David Fleming.

We have an inkling that the song may currently be unlisted in Sony’s official YouTube playlist of the HBO show’s soundtrack (there are currently four hidden videos), and will become available after the episode finishes airing. This may perhaps be the best place to find it if you’re yearning for a melancholy and solemn electric guitar tune to add to an ethereal playlist, or wherever it may fit in your music library.