What song plays in ‘The Last of Us’ episode seven credits?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode seven, ‘Left Behind’.

Another week, another devastating conclusion to an episode of The Last of Us, and the conclusion to ‘Left Behind’ was just as big a doozy as the rest of them.

Rather than subjecting viewers to yet another tragic character death, the show’s seventh episode left matters a little bit ambiguous and allowed for the audience to fill in the dreaded gap that, while both Ellie and Riley were bitten, only Ellie would be getting out alive.

When the episode cuts back to present day, Ellie’s desperation to find supplies to help Joel recover from his stab wound intensifies, having presumably come to the realization that unlike her predicament with Riley, this was something that was within her control.

Thankfully, Ellie manages to find a spool of thread and a sewing needle and gets to work on patching Joel up. This scene is accompanied by music which gradually intensifies and crescendos as we’re greeted by the credits. Here’s everything you need to know to make your next addition to your Spotify library.

What song plays at the end of ‘The Last of Us’ episode seven?

Image via HBO

Fans of the original game may find themselves in familiar auditory territory, as the song that plays out the seventh episode of The Last of Us is pulled straight from the source material’s soundtrack – and like previous episodes, it also gives the episode its name.

It is none other than “Left Behind” by composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who is the mind behind most of the music in The Last of Us that isn’t otherwise licensed or pulled from other sources. Santaolalla is the man behind the iconic The Last of Us theme, which is also the soundtrack to the show’s opening credits. Of course, it is considered blasphemous to hit the skip button when that instantly recognizable guitar riff greets the audience.