What time does ‘Barry’ season 4 air?

The time has finally come for us to catch up with the latest misadventures of Bill Hader’s Barry Berkman in the fourth season of HBO’s Barry. When we last saw Barry in the season three finale, the hitman’s misdeeds finally catch up to him, as he is apprehended and arrested by a S.W.A.T team in an elaborate setup by Jim and Cousineau.

We’re a matter of hours away from discovering Barry’s fate going forward. At the very least, we’re surely expecting Barry to make bail, as we don’t see the entirety of the fourth season becoming a courtroom drama in which Barry ultimately ends up spending his life behind bars.

We’ll be getting our answers very shortly, but what time is it all going down? We’ve got all of the answers for you here.

Barry season 4 air time

Image via HBO

The season four premiere of Barry will be airing on HBO and debuting on HBO Max on April 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. PT. There will also be an encore presentation an hour and a half after the airtime. The remaining seven episodes should be airing at the same time, every Sunday night.

This means you’ll be able to add Barry to your schedule of weekly appointment viewing for one last time before the hit HBO show takes its final bow later this year.

All eight episodes of the fourth season are set to be directed by series star Bill Hader himself, and quite frankly, we’re itching with anticipation to see what happens next after that insane cliffhanger ending to season three.