Image Credit: Disney
Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, and Jake Lockett in Chicago Fire season 11
Photo via NBC
What time does ‘Chicago Fire’ come on?

One Chicago Wednesdays are still alive.
Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 05:35 am

Chicago Fire is an NBC institution at this point. The series has been on the air for 13 seasons and was the unofficial starting point for the firefighting craze that has dominated primetime networks for the past decade.

The series recently kicked off its latest season, and given the changes that NBC has made to its weekly schedule (including moving Law & Order: Organized Crime to streaming), it can be tricky to know when the new episodes are airing.

Here’s what you need to know about the current time slot for Chicago Fire.

What is Chicago Fire‘s TV schedule in 2024?

Chicago Fire is part of the One Chicago franchise. It served as the foundation of the One Chicago franchise, actually, as Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and the short-lived Chicago Justice were all put out in the wake of Fire‘s success. Part of the reason the franchise is so successful is that all the titles are together on the same night: Wednesday.

One Chicago Wednesdays have become a network staple, especially when there are three-part crossovers. There was some talk of breaking up this lineup, when NBC was considering handing over its late-night time slot to local news, but the decision was made to keep it intact. This means that Chicago Fire airs in the same time slot it always does, which, according to the official NBC website, is 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Chicago Fire has the prime slot in the Wednesday lineup, with the lighter tone of Chicago Med serving as the lead-in and the darker tone of Chicago PD serving as the closer for the evening. It manages to strike the perfect balance between the two, which makes it the perfect show to land in the middle.

When is Chicago Fire available on Peacock?

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in Season 12 of 'Chicago Fire'.
Image via NBC

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Those who have cable, or access to NBC Live online, can watch episodes in real time. If you don’t have access to these two options, however, then Chicago Fire will come on at a different time.

The firefighting drama gets added to Peacock the day after it airs on NBC. Generally, new episodes will be uploaded to the streaming platform at 6 am ET/3 am PT. Peacock also has the rest of the One Chicago library, so you can catch up on old episodes you missed or remind yourself what happened during the previous season of Chicago Fire.

