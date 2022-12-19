What time is ‘1923’ on? Here’s all you need to know to stream the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

The Yellowstone universe is back with another spin-off series. The Western drama 1923 serves as a prequel to John Linson and Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, as well as a sequel to 1883. Unsurprisingly set in 1923, this new series will give fans of the franchise a chance to accompany yet another generation of the Duttons, as the family struggles to make it through significant events of the era.

The show stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton and the head of the ranch, and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, his wife. At the moment, the spin-off is planned to run for two seasons, with 16 episodes in total. This should give Yellowstone enthusiasts plenty to feast their eyes upon; the only questions are when and how.

When and how to watch 1923

Being a Paramount Plus original TV show, 1923 is naturally available to watch via the streaming service. The first episode was released in the U.S. at 2am CT, on Dec. 18, but if you didn’t catch the premiere, there’s no need to panic; you can stream it right now. All you need is a Paramount Plus subscription, which you can get for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year if you go for the Essential plan. If you’re not ready to commit, however, you can start Paramount Plus’ one-week free trial, and decide later if you’d like to get a subscription.

For folks outside of the United States, the situation changes slightly. People in Australia and the United Kingdom can also stream the show via the same platform, but episodes are released a day later in those regions than in the U.S.

Now that you know when and how to stream 1923, what are you waiting for? Time’s a-wasting!