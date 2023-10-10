What time is ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ on?

Put on your aprons, sharpen your kitchen knives, and get ready for a tough time because Gordon Ramsay is here to turn your restaurant business around. After it ended in 2014, Kitchen Nightmares has returned with a vengeance, premiering its eighth season on Sept. 25, 2023.

Food enthusiasts and Ramsay fans haven’t exactly been starving for content in the years since the show wrapped up production, with the chef starring in numerous other reality TV series. Hell’s Kitchen, Master Chef, and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back have been keeping audiences entertained in the absence of Kitchen Nightmares, and are even considered some of the best reality shows around. For some, though, there’s nothing quite like watching Ramsay discover the atrocities that go down in a restaurant (and trying to save it, of course).

Thus, even with the sad news about Jerry Ballas hitting viewers in the season 8 premiere, it’s understandable that folks are excited to sink their teeth into new content. Ramsay never disappoints, after all.

At what time does Kitchen Nightmares air?

Fox airs Kitchen Nightmares season 8 every Monday at 8pm ET, so you if want to be among the first to watch new episodes, you should tune in to the channel at that time. Don’t worry if that schedule doesn’t work for you, though, as the episodes are always made available to stream on Hulu the following day.

With Ramsay at the helm of the series, it’s guaranteed to be a wild ride that no one will want to miss out on. So make sure you don’t.