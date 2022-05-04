What to watch before Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi?

You've got some options depending on how deep you want to go.

Fans are finally getting what they’ve been asking for: Obi-Wan Kenobi, a series focused on the iconic Star Wars Jedi who will once again be portrayed by Ewan McGregor.

In the upcoming Disney Plus show, Obi-Wan Kenobi will contintue the journey of the Jedi master 10 years after the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, but before his appearance in the original Star Wars trilogy in which Obi-Wan was portrayed by Alec Guinness.

Given this placement in the timeline, you may be wondering exactly what content you need to have seen to best enjoy the show. Here’s a look at all the content you should watch in order of importance before Obi-Wan Kenobi launches on May 25.

What to watch before Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan?

The Star Wars prequel trilogy

Image via Lucasfilm

The most important content to watch before the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi is the Star Wars prequel trilogy. While these weren’t the first Star Wars movies, they are the earliest in the franchise’s canonical universe and therefore will provide you with a ton of background about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Starting with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, we meet Obi-Wan (McGregor) as a young adult and Jedi apprentice to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). Following this is Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, in which Obi-Wan is much older with an apprentice of his own, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Closing out the trilogy in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith we see Obi-Wan come to terms with the state of the Jedi, leaving to journey towards where we meet the character in this upcoming series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

If you’re looking to take in all the possible information you can about Obi-Wan’s journey to the Disney Plus show then you must watch the computer-animation series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

With seven seasons, Star Wars: The Clone Wars showcases a ton of the events which take place during the gap between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The show includes many of the main characters from the original trilogy alongside a ton of newcomers that will likely factor into future Star Wars projects.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Image via Lucasfilm / Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Continuing on from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while Obi-Wan himself doesn’t feature in the show, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a great animated series that provides further context of the events taking place before Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Watching Star Wars: The Bad Batch is completely optional, but it’s something that you’ll need to do if you plan on taking in all of the stories that the franchise has to tell.

If you check out these movies and series, you’ll have all the prior knowledge necessary to fully experience the Obi-Wan Kenobi story without spoiling the character’s fate.